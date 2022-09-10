Forgotten Vanguard weapon is now Warzone Season 5’s ‘best marksman rifle’

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has outlined the Vanguard M1 Garand as the battle royale’s “best marksman rifle”, claiming the classic CoD weapon is “very very strong” after its Season 5 buff.

Season 5 of Warzone Pacific will be the final season prior to the release of Modern Warfare 2 and then Warzone 2.

As a result, we can expect little in the way of major meta changes over the next few weeks. That means the weapons that were heavily buffed in the Season 5 update will stay very strong through the end of Warzone’s life-cycle, at which point it will become Warzone Caldera.

One of those is the M1 Garand, a classic of the CoD series. The semi-automatic assault rifle, classed as a marksman rifle in Vanguard and Warzone, was heavily buffed in Season 5. It saw its flinch decreased by 33%, muzzle velocity increased by over 13% and a host of weapon attachments strengthened.

As a result, it’s a dominant force in Caldera’s closing weeks.

Warzone expert claims M1 Garand is Season 5’s ‘best marksman rifle’

In a September 9 YouTube video, Warzone expert WhosImmortal outlined the buffed M1 Garand as the game’s strongest marksman rifle following the buff.

“In my opinion the M1 Garand is the way to go,” he said. “This is a newly buffed marksman rifle that, honestly, is very very strong for players who can use it correctly… the damage output here is better than most rifles, the TTK when you’re landing shots consistently is hyper competitive.”

The M1 Garand’s only real weakness is its semi-automatic fire-rate, which will naturally push some players towards automatic and easier-to-use weapons. However, if players can become accustomed to firing manually, the M1 Garand will reward them.

WhosImmortal even outlined his go-to class setup for Season 5, maximizing damage, control and bullet velocity:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: CGC Ironsides

CGC Ironsides Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: CGC G2 Padded

CGC G2 Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

Immortal concluded: “It is strong and it gets the job done.”

Players will need to ensure they’re equipped for close-ranges, given the M1 Garand only really flourishes in medium to longer range gunfights.

Currently, there’s little better option than the PPSh-41 or Armaguerra 43, both of which remain incredibly powerful in Season 5. With one of those in the back pocket and the M1 Garand in-hand, players will be well on their way to securing those all-important dubs.