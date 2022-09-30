Forgotten Vanguard LMG dominates Warzone KD charts after UGM nerfs

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

An underused Vanguard LMG is going under the radar in Warzone and currently has the highest KD ratio and second-best win rate in the entire game.

Season 5 Reloaded has arrived in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final major update for their massively popular battle royale.

While the update did introduce a set of significant balance changes, the top meta guns have remained the same, with the Cooper Carbine, Armaguerra 43, and Grau 5.56 dominating when it comes to pick rate.

However, nerfs to the deadly UGM-8 LMG have allowed some competition in the category to rise up, and the Whitley LMG, in particular, has stolen the spotlight.

While its pick rate remains extremely low, it’s topping the KD and win rate charts and may be an off-meta weapon worth testing in Season 5 Reloaded.

Treyarch/Activision The Whitley LMG has an extremely low 0.29% pick rate.

Vanguard’s Whitley LMG is being overlooked in Warzone

While LMGs aren’t known for their impressive mobility, they are deadly when it comes to TTK and eliminating enemies from long distances.

Well, that’s exactly where the underrated Whitley LMG thrives and while very few Warzone players are using this weapon with a 0.29% pick rate, those who do use it are seeing a lot of success.

According to WZRanked, the weapon has the highest KD in Season 5 Reloaded at an impressive 1.55 and it even holds second place for win rate at 5.51%.

When it comes to identifying off-meta picks that are getting overlooked, it’s key to track a gun’s stats and the Whitley checks all the boxes.

Treyarch/Activision Season 5 Reloaded was Warzone’s final major update.

So, if you’re looking for an underrated weapon that can contend with the popular meta options, the Whitley is an ideal choice.

Of course, it’s key you run Overkill alongside the weapon so you’re prepared for any close-quarter skirmishes.

We recommend utilizing the MP40, H4 Blixen, or Armaguerra 43 as your secondary, as all of these options delete foes face-to-face.

