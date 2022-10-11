Forgotten Vanguard AR can actually dominate Warzone’s best SMGs

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Looking for a weapon that can do it all in Warzone? Well, you might want to revisit an assault from Call of Duty: Vanguard that can operate like an SMG and do it all.

It’s a few weeks at this point until Warzone 2 finally hits consoles and PCs alongside Modern Warfare 2, and fans of Warzone are trying to see it off with a bit of a bang.

Following the Season 5 Reloaded update, many players have started revisiting their roots and using loadouts centered around guns from Modern Warfare 2019, but Vanguard weapons still lead the way in the meta thanks to their 10 attachments.

Even though the likes of the Armuagerra, Cooper Carbine, and UGM-8 are still the dominant picks, there are plenty of Vanguard weapons that are still viable. That includes the Volk, which has certainly slipped away from view over the last few months.

Best Volk loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Assault Rifle was highlighted by Warzone YouTuber P4wnyhof on October 11, as he noted that it’s an all-around beast in the battle royale right now, and can be built to really limit the recoil.

That includes using the likes of Perfectionist as a perk, the standard Recoil Booster as a barrel, but also means using the Krausnick S12V PS barrel instead of the more popular Reisdorf Adjustable stock.

All in all, the build turns the Volk into your “best friend” according to the YouTuber, as it rocks a TTK of around 630ms in fights under 30 meters, as well as a 910ms TTK in battles over 60 meters. That as the YouTuber notes, rivals the Armuagerra and UGM respectively, which is no mean feat.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

Stock: Krausnick S12V PS

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45-round mag

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perk 2: On-Hand

Seeing as the Volk only has a 0.45 pick rate, according to WZRanked, it certainly falls into the category of flying under the radar.

It’s unlikely to really rise up the ranks before the release of Warzone 2, but it’s certainly worth giving it a go for a session or two, just to use something different.