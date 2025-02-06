Forgotten MW3 SMG with insane Warzone TTK is perfect Jackal replacement

The Jackal PDW has been hit with a major nerf in Warzone that’s seen it drop out of the meta-conversation altogether, but this surprising MW3 SMG has the range TTK to take its place.

Warzone Season 2 went to great lengths to mix up the stale meta that had dominated Season 1. Despite there being well over 100 weapons to choose from, the XM4 was the go-to long-range gun and the Jackal PDW took care of close range.

You’d see these two weapons over and over again in every lobby, so both were handed major nerfs. The Jackal, in particular, was hit hard, going from the best SMG in the entire game to lagging well behind its rivals.

If this has left you wondering what to use as sniper support or partner to your Assault Rifle, don’t worry, the Striker from MW3 is a readymade replacement.

MW3 Striker outguns BO6 SMGs with insane TTK

In his February 5 video, Warzone expert WhosImmortal broke down the fastest-killing weapons in Season 2. There were plenty of surprises on the list, but the Striker SMG stood out since most players have switched to the C9 or PPSh-41.

But those players are sleeping on one of the best sniper supports available. The Striker has a TTK of 651ms all the way out to 19 meters, which is more consistent than any Black Ops 6 gun in the same category.

When we did our own TTK comparison, we found that only the Kompakt 92 and PPSh-41 could better its TTK, but they both drop off at 10 and 15 meters respectively. The Striker is also much easier to use thanks to its low recoil, meaning you’re much more likely to land your shots consistently.

Meanwhile, the C9, which has become the new go-to for much of the community, can only match it up 13 meters before it starts to drop off.

One of the many reasons the Jackal PDW was so popular was because it had a better range than its competitors. There were always SMGs that could outgun it, but very few could compete once you got past the 10-meter mark.

So, if you’re after a fast-firing SMG that melts at extremely close range, there are probably better options out there. But if you’re looking for a sniper support that can hold its own in more mid-range fights, there’s no better option right now than the Striker.

For the most balanced loadout, we recommend pairing it with a meta Assault Rifle like the Model L or Goblin Mk2.