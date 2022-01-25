Forgotten Modern Warfare AR still absolutely dominates in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been showing some love to the weapons of Modern Warfare, and it turns out that the AMAX is still pretty dominant.

With the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, fans of the CoD battle royale have been focusing on leveling up the new weapons as they’ve taken over the game’s meta.

Five of top ten most popular weapons in Warzone, currently, are from the new game, but there is still some love for select Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons given that the Vanguard weapons-only mode has been cycled out of rotation.

Advertisement

That playlist change has allowed players to revisit some of their older loadouts, and, as it turns out, some of the classic Modern Warfare meta weapons are still pretty dominant.

As Call of Duty YouTuber TheKoreanSavage highlighted, the CR-56 AMAX is one of those underutilized weapons that still packs a mean punch.

Read More:Dr Disrespect claims Warzone is too broken to fix

With Vanguard weapons becoming the focus of the battle royale, the once top dog has slipped down the popularity charts, sitting as the 31st most popular weapon overall, and 11th of all the Modern Warfare weapons per WZRanked stats.

Though, as the YouTuber shows, those classic loadouts that players had built are still game-winners, even if you have to switch them up a little. Last time out, the Tac Laser was pretty much a must-have attachment, but you can cycle that out for a bigger magazine or even a different stock.

Advertisement

AMAX loadout for Warzone Pacific

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Magazine: 45 round mags

45 round mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

The classic attachments like the Monolithic Suppressor, Zodiac barrel, and VLK 3.0x optic are still key too. The Commando Foregrip is also worthwhile as it eliminates some of the weird recoil that the AMAX has.

With every weapon being free to use on Caldera currently, don’t be shocked to see the AMAX ripping your team apart.