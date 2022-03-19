Forgotten Modern Warfare AR is a beast in Warzone solos

For players looking to shake up their Warzone loadout, look no further than Modern Warfare’s largely neglected AN-94, that can be built into an absolute machine for solos.

Weapons like the Automaton and MP-40 are still running the tables in Warzone but there are plenty of ways to mix up your loadout to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

As the battle royale’s meta sees some weapons pick up steam, viable guns can be left by the wayside and players might not think twice about them.

It’s those off-meta weapons that can deliver some of the best gameplay in Warzone, especially if they’re a factor to win some games. And that’s where the AN-94 comes into play.

Forgotten AN-94 Warzone loadout is actually a beast

In Metaphor’s March 19 YouTube video, he showed off an insane AN-94 build that makes the AR feel “satisfying” to shoot and mow down opponents.

“I don’t really know what it is about this gun,” Metaphor said. “Just the sound of it shooting just feels so satisfying and really good. Overall I do enjoy using this weapon and I do recommend trying it out.”

Best AN-94 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Factory X-438mm

Factory X-438mm Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Metaphor had a ton of success taking this AN-94 build in Warzone Solos for anyone who’s been looking for a weapon that shreds while being a bit different from other players.

This build can be really adaptable depending on personal preferences like switching out the grip tape for a tactical laser or stock. However, You might not find too many people running loadouts for the AN-94, seeing as it’s the 55th most used gun in the game, according to WZ ranked.

But, if you choose run this build, the gun gets insane accuracy with decent control that complements its range. Warzone players looking for new setups to take into the BR could have a good option with this AN-94 class.