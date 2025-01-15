Forgotten Modern Warfare 3 SMG can still beat best Warzone meta guns

This former meta SMG in Warzone can still pack a serious punch and go toe-to-toe with the very best guns in the game, despite Black Ops 6 guns largely being prevalent over Modern Warfare 3 weapons.

Since the Black Ops 6 integration, Warzone has largely been dominated by weapons from the latest game – most significantly, the XM4 assault rifle and Jackal PDW submachine gun.

While the meta hasn’t really swayed much away from those two guns, there are options that can compete with them, albeit with certain drawbacks.

So, if you’re looking for a new SMG to use, with the Jackal no longer doing it for you, it may be worth going back in time a little and trying the WSP Swarm, which absolutely melted during the MW3 year and was the main SMG for a long time.

WSP Swarm still fries

While the Swarm, and MW3 guns in general, aren’t perfect in the current iteration of Warzone, as they don’t quite thrive in omnimovement like new weapons do, they can still pack a punch.

In fact, in comparison to the Jackal PDW and PP-919, the Swarm’s TTK (time to kill) is fairly consistent with them, as evidenced by CODMunity’s stats.

WarzoneLoadout/CODMunity The WSP Swarm can still go up against the very best SMGs in the game.

It really keeps up with the current two SMG picks between 15-46m, but also specifically in the 0-10m range. Once it gets further than 46m, the TTK starts to slow down, and it loses out versus the main two meta SMG picks.

However, a majority of your gunfights with an SMG will fall in that region of 0-46 meters, so while it may not quite be fully aligned with them, the Swarm can still deal significant damage, taking on players using the Jackal PDW or PP-919 and win.

While it doesn’t rank on our best guns in Warzone list, we may have to reconsider that at some point.