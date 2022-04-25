Forgotten Cold War sniper will become “king” in Warzone Season 3 update

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is set to shake up the sniper meta in a pretty big way, and there’s one Black Ops Cold War gun that could become the new long-range “king”.

Ever since Warzone was released back in 2020, sniper rifles have always played a major part in the battle royale’s meta. They were needed on Verdansk due to it’s massive size and open spaces, and they’re still dominant on Caldera – much to the annoyance of some.

With the Season 3 update right around the corner, Raven Software are tweaking some of the most popular long-range weapons – with many expecting the Kar98 and Swiss K31 to finally fall away from the meta.

As a result, some players have been trying to figure out which snipers will replace them, and while many are backing the Pellington 703, there are some who believe that Black Ops Cold War’s ZRG 20mm might be the correct choice.

Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted the long-forgotten about Cold War sniper in his April 24 video, stating that it is likely to become the new “king” of the long-range weapons.

“The ZRG is, like I’ve said before, going to become the new king of snipers. I think the Pellington is going to be the best aggressive sniper,” the YouTuber said. “Hop on the ZRG wave, get used to it before the sniper changes happen and you’re going to be a demon when Season 3 starts.”

The sniper has been around since Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War, but has a rock bottom pick rate of 0.13% according to WZRanked stats. So, if you’ve never put time into unlocking attachments, you might want to get a move on.

Best ZRG 20mm loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 43.9′ Combat Recon

: 43.9′ Combat Recon Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : 5 round

: 5 round Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

While the Kar98 and Swiss may still be somewhat viable after the changes, it seems as if everyone is moving on regardless.

It remains to be seen as to exactly what the changes will entail, but it’s always good to have options.