Forgotten Cold War sniper could dominate Warzone meta in Season 3

With Warzone Pacific’s Season 3 update on the horizon, there could be significant changes to the sniper meta – and a forgotten Black Ops Cold War weapon could benefit in a big way.

While plenty of new snipers have been added to the Warzone mix over the last year or so, the long-range meta continues to be dominated by the Kar98k and Swiss K31.

Despite nerfs and other weapons getting much-needed buffs, both sniper rifles have maintained spots inside the top five most-used weapons for the last year and are pretty much required on Caldera, given the nature of many gunfights.

Advertisement

With the Season 3 update on the horizon from Raven Software, some players believe they’ll finally get what they want and that the sniper meta will be shaken up. If that comes to fruition, it could be good news for Black Ops Cold War’s LW3 Tundra.

Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted the powerful Cold War sniper in his April 17 video, suggesting that it could be the one to knock the Kar and Swiss off their perch and will become a part of the meta.

“There are massive sniper changes coming in season 3 that will drastically shift the meta,” the YouTuber said. “The Tundra is also being hurt by these changes, however, it will rise above other weapons when the time comes.”

Advertisement

As he showed, the bolt-action sniper can cause havoc on Caldera thanks to its high bullet velocity and speedy ADS. Though, the recoil can be a bit of a drawback compared to other snipers.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout in Warzone Season 2

Muzzle : Wrapped Suppressor

: Wrapped Suppressor Barrel : 29.1′ Combat Recon

: 29.1′ Combat Recon Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

As noted, it’s difficult for any sniper not named the Kar or Swiss to make an impact on the meta, and the Tundra absolutely falls under the underused umbrella give it has a 0.35% pick rate on WZRanked.

If the YouTuber is right and snipers are nerfed into the ground next season, players will experiment with other choices – and that could be great news for the Tundra. So, adopt it early.