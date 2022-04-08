Forgotten Cold War AR could be Warzone’s next meta weapon

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been showing love to an assault rifle from Black Ops Cold War that has fallen away in recent months, but could become meta before long.

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has, in recent weeks, pretty much been taken over by weapons from Vanguard. A mix of the MP-40, Cooper Carbine, and Bren will regularly make up winning loadouts in Caldera, while Modern Warfare’s Swiss and Kar98 also get some love.

Though, not everybody sticks with the meta. Many players like to experiment with some of the battle royale’s more underused weapons, seeing if they can make an impact in matches.

Recently, players have found that the Bruen MK9 matches the Bren in TTK (Time-To-Kill) and that the Vargo 52 is on par with the dominant XM4. Now, it’s the QBZ-83 that is drawing attention, as it could be on its way to the top.

The power of the Black Ops Cold War Assault Rifle was highlighted by Warzone YouTuber Metaphor in his April 7 video, as he was a bit surprised by just how solid of a weapon it is.

“This is a gun that has never really been meta, but is slowly, slowly creeping into play,” the YouTuber said. “It’s just not really being talked about right now, but in the near future, people are going to be gassing this gun.”

There isn’t a particular attachment that bumps the QBZ up, as players have been rocking a pretty standard build involving the Agency Suppressor, 15.5′ Task Force Barrel, and Axial Arms 3x optic. Though, the 45-round drum mag has started to be preferred over the 60-round option.

Best QBZ-83 Warzone loadout for Caldera

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5′ Task Force

15.5′ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 45-round drum

The AR certainly falls into the category of being abandoned by players, seeing as it ranks 75th overall on WZRanked. Its previous peak was in the mid 20’s back when Cold War was the newest release.

It has crept up a touch in recent weeks when it comes to K/D ratio, which means skilled players are having success with it, but it remains to be seen if it will jump up massively and become a go-to choice for all players.