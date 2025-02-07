Forgotten BO6 AR dominates Warzone after recent buff

The Model L is one of the best ARs in Warzone after receiving a significant buff in Season 2, but nobody is talking about it.

For most of Season 1, the XM4 was widely regarded as the best long-range weapon in Warzone. So, in Season 2, the AR had its damage range, 100-round magazine, and Buff Stock attachment nerfed.

However, that nerf didn’t do enough to remove the XM4 from the top spot. And that’s because the Buffer Stock attachment still provided massive recoil benefits that helped the AR shred through enemies from any range.

Raven Software responded by dishing out enough to the XM4 that finally knocked the AR off its pedestal. In its absence, the Cypher 091 and the Goblin Mk2 emerged as new contenders, but the Model L has an advantage over both options.

Why more Warzone players should use the Model L

In the Season 2 update, Raven Software increased the Model L’s maximum and medium damage range by around seven meters and its minimum damage range by around eight. As a result, the Model L’s time-to-kill speed drastically improved in long-range gunfights.

Warzone streamer Teep argued, “Model L got another buff recently, making it a meta option.”

Teep also suggested that players use the Warrior’s Blood weapon blueprint because it has a better iron sight. This blueprint can be unlocked after reaching Prestige 2, level 50. In addition, Teep also recommended the Reinforced Barrel because it adds more range and increases the bullet velocity over 1300 meters per second.

Here is Teep’s complete loadout.

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Infiltrator Stock

Infiltrator Stock Laser: Target Laser

Target Laser Fire Mods: 5.56 NATO Overpressured

Since you don’t need to waste an attachment slot on an optic, it frees up room to equip something more practical like a Laser or Fire Mod.

When you compare the time-to-kill speeds with data provided by TrueGameData, the Model L ranks behind the Goblin Mk2, AK-74, and Cypher 091. Still, the Model L is more accurate than all three and isn’t semi-automatic like Goblink Mk2.

According to WZRanked, the Model L is only the 21st most popular weapon in Warzone, but expect more players to use it after this most recent buff.

