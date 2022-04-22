Forgotten Black Ops Cold War gun is fastest-killing AR in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fastest TTK (Time-to-Kill) Assault Rifle is actually a Black Ops Cold War weapon that nobody is using, and it might be time to bring it back.

Ever since the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone happened at the end of 2021, weapons like the MP-40, Cooper Carbine, and Automaton have reigned supreme in the meta.

The Vanguard weapons, which benefit from having ten attachment slots, are still the cream of the crop after plenty of tweaks from Raven but they’re not for everyone. Plenty of players have gone back to weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, and they’ve found plenty of success.

As the Vanguard guns have taken over, some older weapons have gone under the radar at times, but they can still be pretty dominant. Take the EM2 for example, it’s an incredibly underused weapon, but actually has the best TTK for any Assault Rifle on Caldera.

That’s right, it’s not the XM4, Cooper Carbine, or AK-47 that is going to rip through opponents the quickest, but rather the EM2 – a once-popular weapon that has fallen off.

Its TTK dominance was highlighted by both JGOD and IceManIsaac, with the latter noting that the weapon simply “beams” at the minute. As per JGOD’s stats, the EM2 has a TTK of 788ms, which is pretty superior to the XM4’s 832ms. The XM4 does have the upper hand when it comes to Rebirth Island, however.

IceManIsaac also noted that there is a lot of “visual shake” with the EM2 that may put players off, but its recoil pattern is easy enough to deal with and there is no wacky build – it’s just pretty typical of when the EM2 was popular.

Best EM2 loadout for Warzone & Caldera’s top TTK

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 25.8′ Task Force

: 25.8′ Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 round mags

As noted, the EM2 has fallen off in popularity over the last few seasons, and sits as the 48th most-used weapon with a 0.33% pick rate, according to WZRanked.

So, it’s safe to say that nobody is using it and that they’re missing a trick by not doing so.