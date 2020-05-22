Florida Mutineers confirm signing of Owakening to CDL roster

The Florida Mutineers have officially signed Joseph “Owakening” Conley, presumably to replace Chance “Maux” Moncivaez in their starting CDL lineup.

In the days ahead of the Seattle Surge Home Series, the Mutineers have continued to revamp their roster. Florida went 4-1 in Call of Duty league matches for April before dropping to a disappointing 0-2 in May, proving the need for some lineup adjustments.

With Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson getting benched for Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, before being shipped off to the Chicago Huntsmen—Florida has remained active in adjusting their roster and changes to the starting lineup should have been expected.

Just as Fero breathed life into the team when coming on to replace Prestinni, Owakening is hoped to do the same at the team’s main AR spot previously manned by Maux.

While Maux had not stood out from the field in CDL play, Owakening has built a reputation for himself on Sixth Gear’s Challengers roster. Most recently, the 19-year-old beamer slammed the competition at the NA Challengers Cup #2 as part of a first-place WestR roster—before getting into pro scrims against teams like the Toronto Ultra, Minnesota Rokkr and Atlanta FaZe.

Three years younger than Maux and fresh off of success in Challengers, Owakening may be enough to shift dynamics for what’s become an unimpressive Florida lineup.

As seen with the New York Subliners’ acquisition of Makenzie “Mack” Kelley from the Hybrid Black Challengers roster, sometimes seemingly minor signings—even of those without substantial history at the professional level—can have major impacts on a team’s energy and success.

Ahead of the Seattle weekend, Florida sits at fifth in the overall standings with a 9-8 overall record but a mediocre 32-36 in games played. They started the year 4-2 before dropping five of their next six, winning four straight with Fero and then getting swept in both matches at their last event.

The team is, above all else, streaky and both their positive and negative streaks can be attributed in part to lineup upheaval.

While the Mutineers will not be playing in this weekend’s Seattle series, they will be back on the menu at the Minnesota Rokkr Home Series in early June.

This will, fortunately, give Owakening some time to gel with his new teammates and their fans some time to get a stronger sense of his playstyle from Challengers VODs and his Twitch stream.