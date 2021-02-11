 First Warzone Season 2 teaser hints at Zombies being added - Dexerto
First Warzone Season 2 teaser hints at Zombies being added

Published: 11/Feb/2021 22:47

by Brad Norton
Warzone zombie gameplay
Activision

Zombies could be coming back to Warzone in a big way, with players spotting a number of in-game teasers hinting at an upcoming Call of Duty crossover.

Just a few months removed from the popular Zombie Royale playlist, Warzone could be taken over by hordes of the undead once again; players have begun to notice in-game teasers that hint at some kind of zombies integration in the near future.

From unique easter eggs around the map to familiar gameplay effects, it appears as though Warzone has something big in store. The first major teaser appeared on February 11 as players discovered a new machine in the Verdansk hospital.

This enormous contraption appeared in the Warzone Rumble playlist and was more than just a visual hint. There was actually a function for the machine, as players could interact to “activate zombies.”

Various screens around the device further hinted at bigger plans in the works. Zombies easter eggs have long been some of the most elaborate in the gaming industry. Deciphering codes is just one step that players have grown accustomed to over the years and now there are new messages to unravel in Warzone.

A string of letters and numbers repeat on select monitors. We also have a note that reads: “Prove yourself, to the victor, so the spoils.” There’s no telling just what it all means for now, but it’s clear something zombie-related is on its way.

On top of this newly discovered machine, others have also been hit with a familiar effect. August 2020 marked the first in-game teasers for Warzone’s crossover with Black Ops Cold War. Players had their screens taken over by static without any warning. Now, it’s happening again.

This time, players have noticed a near-identical teaser while playing on Rebirth Island. After opening a crate at the beginning of a February 11 match, one player was hit with the static effect as new dialogue played in the background.

While this could be hinting at something completely different, the timing certainly points towards this being another zombies teaser.

For the time being, there’s no telling exactly what’s in store. It could simply be hinting at the return of Zombie Royale, or there could be an entirely new zombie-fuelled experience on the way to Warzone.

Just yesterday Call of Duty leakers hinted at an ‘open-world’ zombie experience coming to Black Ops Cold War. Perhaps this is our first in-game confirmation of the biggest zombies mode yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Karma rejoins OpTic Gaming as content creator

Published: 11/Feb/2021 20:09 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 20:49

by Theo Salaun
karma optic gaming
MLG

Known to many as the greatest Call of Duty player of all time, the recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is officially back under the OpTic Gaming brand as a content creator for the Green Wall.

With a brief announcement video on the official OpTic Gaming Twitter account, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez uttered the words that CoD fans have been dying to hear for what feels like ages: “Karma, welcome to OpTic. And, just like that, he’s back.”

After months of competing in the Call of Duty League, a collective community groan was released as Karma announced his retirement from professional CoD in June 2020. The three-time world champion opted not to continue grinding for a middling Seattle Surge in the CDL’s inaugural season, but few fans expected him to be gone for good.

Having clarified that he intended on keeping ties with the scene through streaming and content creation, with a possibility of coaching as well, fans surely hoped this announcement would be coming. 

With OpTic back under H3CZ ownership and Karma back under the OpTic banner, things are trending in a comfortable direction for Call of Duty fans. Although some may have hoped the legendary player would coach OpTic Chicago, it appears that the organization isn’t itching to mess with head coach Troy ‘Sender’ Michaels’ staff just yet.

Having absolutely drubbed the Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 during the preseason, it’s clear why OpTic Chicago’s coaching staff may feel comfortable as it stands. Still, there’s always a possibility that things chance as the season progresses and Karma’s competitive instincts kick in. At the end of the day, though, all that matters to OpTic and Karma fans alike is that the iconic player and iconic brand are, at long last, reunited.

Having played for OpTic Nation and then OpTic Gaming from 2014 to 2019, Karma’s run with the Green Wall lasted for about half of his decorated professional career. While fans and fellow players alike have suggested that he’s talented enough on Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War (as evidenced by a Round 11 sniper ace in the Challengers Cup), the Chicago roster is already stacked and content may be calling.

Starting his OpTic creator career off with a CDL Opening Week watch party on Twitch, it’s clear that Karma will be gifting his streamers with professional CoD expertise when he’s not busy streaming games like Cold War, Warzone or even Escape From Tarkov.