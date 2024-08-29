First Black Ops 6 Nuke already dropped before the Beta goes live

We’ve already seen what the Nuke looks like in Black Ops 6 thanks to content creator ‘JustHazzardous’ getting the world’s first 30-kill streak at the 2024 CoD Next event.

With each new Call of Duty release, it’s always a question of whether the annual installment will feature the iconic game-ending killstreak. While in some titles it simply isn’t present, we now know for certain this year’s entry goes back to normal.

Black Ops 6 is confirmed to have the Nuke killstreak, this we know for certain as one player has already called one in. Going on a tear at the CoD Next event, with lobbies full of pro players and full-time streamers alike, JustHazzardous kept his cool to cement another world first.

Having been the first to drop a nuke in last year’s Modern Warfare 3, they managed to go back-to-back, becoming the first to drop a nuke in Black Ops 6 as well.

Loading into a round of Domination on the new Scud map, JustHazzardous was testing out a new weapon for the first time. Wielding the AMES BS Assault Rifle with the Plague Doctor Blueprint, it was just a matter of moments before the streak began.

With a Stim Shot at the ready, they were able to bob and weave lethal damage, for the most part. While they died near the beginning of the match, a hot streak quickly kicked off, with the content creator calling in all their bonus killstreaks in short order.

Playing at a ferocious pace, they even continued hopping on the objective at times, moving around the map rather than just camping in one spot as nuke hunters often do.

Picking up an enemy SMG when running low on ammo, it was at the 30th kill when the ‘Nuclear’ medal flashed across the screen, yes we counted.

Activision / Twitch: JustHazzardous Calling in a Nuke looks as satisfying as ever in Black Ops 6.

“We did it again!” JustHazzardous yelled with excitement. “The world’s first Nuke again. I told y’all.”

While this confirms the Nuke indeed returns in Black Ops 6, ending the game if you can nab 30 kills in a row, there are still plenty of other streaks that remain under wraps. We’re sure to learn more as the Beta gets underway from August 30.