FFAR secretly buffed in Warzone with attachments adding even more power

Published: 13/Feb/2021 11:46

by Joe Craven
Warzone logo next to FFAR
Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone

Warzone content creator and Twitch veteran Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that the FFAR assault rifle received a “secret buff” in a recent patch for the battle royale. 

The FFAR, following Black Ops Cold War’s merger with Warzone, has proven itself to be a viable weapon at most levels of the game. While there’s still some unruly recoil to deal with, players have recognized that, if it can be controlled, the weapon’s fast fire rate can tear through opponent’s armor.

However, NICKMERCS has now claimed that it received a covert buff in a recent Warzone patch, pushing it from a strong AR option to one of the best weapons in the game. It’s already one of the most popular Warzone weapons, but this could take it to the next level.

FFAR 1 loadout
Treyarch
The Black Ops Cold War FFAR joined Warzone during the games’ merger, back in December.

In his February 12 YouTube video, the FaZe Clan creator explained that certain attachments for the FFAR have been massively buffed, specifically highlighting the Ranger Barrel.

“In a recent update, Activision, Raven, whoever, they went in there and secretly made some adjustments,” he said. “Now I personally use the Ranger Barrel on the FFAR. Now Raven went in, the adjusted it and made it twice the bullet velocity, without anybody knowing.”

Alongside the Ranger Barrel, the stats provided by Kolcheff also suggest the Task Force Barrel received a similar secret buff. Bullet velocity refers to how fast bullets travel after being shot. The higher the bullet velocity, the faster the bullets travel to their target, and the faster you can do damage.

It has been largely unimportant in past CoD titles but Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith has seen it become another factor in choosing which attachments to use to best strengthen your weapon.

“Even before this update the FFAR was one of the best guns in the game,” he continued. “But listen, after this update they really did tune it up, gave it kind of a buff.”

Activision have, in the past, received criticism from the community for implementing secret changes to their games. It seems that players prefer to be fully aware of what changes are occurring in their favorite titles.

Off the back of this, though, jump in and throw the Ranger Barrel on the FFAR, and see what you think.

Call of Duty

Scump says Dashy is “here to stay” after OpTic’s dominant CDL opener

Published: 13/Feb/2021 3:17

by Theo Salaun
scump dashy optic gaming
Twitter, @scump, @DashySZN

Call of Duty League Dashy OpTic Gaming Scump

After a year spent apart from the original OpTic Gaming roster, Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is back with the boys and, following an impressive CDL debut, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner claims that the team is inseparable.

When OpTic Gaming was bought by Immortals Gaming in 2019, the Green Wall split up. While the team’s veteran core shifted to the Chicago Huntsmen for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season, young star Dashy stayed with the rebranded OpTic Los Angeles.

Now, in a swap to 4v4 for Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War in the CDL 2021 season, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez reacquired the OpTic brand and brought Dashy home. And, across one preseason and one official season match, OpTic Chicago is an impressive 6-0. More importantly, the vibes are immaculate.

In the postgame interview for the most recent win, a sweep of the Los Angeles Guerrillas during Opening Week, Scump let fans know just how great it has been to have the crew reunited. Going into some detail, the veteran superstar stymied concerns and confirmed that the man known as Bruce is here to stay.

In the Kickoff Classic, Dashy didn’t post a single negative K/D. Then, in the season debut, he upped that ante by posting a team-high, game-high 1.34. By all accounts, Dashy’s 2020 form (in which he struggled with work ethic concerns and a benching) is behind him, and whether it’s Treyarch, Texas, or the OG branding, the team looks good.

When asked about Bruce’s return, Scump was all smiles and expressed just how committed to the team Dashy has professed to be: “He also says that he’s never leaving, no one’s ever getting his spot again. So I think that Bruce is here to stay.”

Having stayed at Scump’s home for weeks while acclimating to Texas, it’s clear that the gang is happy to be reunited. In other interviews, Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon has mentioned the team nights and, outside of the game, the energy is impossible to ignore. And in our own interview with Dashy, he strongly echoed that sentiment.

Dashy playing for OGLA
Activision
Benched in 2020, Dashy’s form has returned alongside his team’s brand.

When we asked how he would contrast this season with his struggles with work ethic in 2020, Dashy confirmed that being back with OpTic is “definitely a change, for the better obviously.” 

He then elaborated that the group’s comfort with each other makes the season’s grind less strenuous: “Getting on with these guys, it’s fun every day. We’re really good, we improve every day, we have a good time. It makes getting up for work pretty easy every day.”

OpTic Gaming is back with H3CZ, Dashy is back with T2P and, undefeated thus far in CDL 2021, the team is as happy as can be.