FFAR “secret” weapon changes in Warzone debunked by YouTuber JGOD

Popular YouTuber JGOD run tests on the FFAR 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone, explaining that it remains unchanged despite rumors of secret adjustments made by developers Raven.

Warzone’s incredible popularity means ongoing discussions around weapon balance are inevitable. Across the game’s first year or so, a number of weapons have risen to the top and then dropped back down the pecking order following nerfs. While not necessarily useless, the Grau and Bruen are certainly not as powerful as they once were.

This has allowed other weapons, like the Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1, to rise to the surface. The moderate recoil, fast-firing assault rifle has proved itself incredibly powerful, especially at close to medium ranges. There have been some rumors of secret changes though, especially relating to the alleged weakening of the Bruiser Grip attachment.

In a February 21 YouTube video, popular CoD content creator JGOD turned his attention to the recent rumors of alleged secret changes to the FFAR 1.

Read More: Shoot House revealed for CoD Mobile Season 2

Early on in the video, JGOD stated his frustrations with ‘stealth changes’, explaining that they mean players are left unsure over what changes have actually been made in the game. He joins other CoD YouTubers like Drift0r in condemning Activision over their recent move towards omitting details from patch notes.

He investigated multiple ways in which the weapon could have been nerfed, including investigations over the recoil with different grips and the amount of damage it deals to different parts of the body.

He finished: “The FFAR will likely get a nerf because it is very dominant. Maybe they’re going to remove it as a floor weapon when Season 2 happens. But as of now, the FFAR is still as dominant as it was a couple of weeks ago – no changes.”

As JGOD states, a nerf for the FFAR seems likely given its incredible in-game strength in Warzone’s current meta. Whether it comes with or before Season 2 remains to be seen though.

Barring any delays, fans can expect Season 2 to drop on February 24, bringing a number of new weapons, modes and POIs.