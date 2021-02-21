Logo
FFAR “secret” weapon changes in Warzone debunked by YouTuber JGOD

Published: 21/Feb/2021 13:30

by Joe Craven
Warzone logo next to FFAR 1 in BOCW
Popular YouTuber JGOD run tests on the FFAR 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone, explaining that it remains unchanged despite rumors of secret adjustments made by developers Raven.

Warzone’s incredible popularity means ongoing discussions around weapon balance are inevitable. Across the game’s first year or so, a number of weapons have risen to the top and then dropped back down the pecking order following nerfs. While not necessarily useless, the Grau and Bruen are certainly not as powerful as they once were.

This has allowed other weapons, like the Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1, to rise to the surface. The moderate recoil, fast-firing assault rifle has proved itself incredibly powerful, especially at close to medium ranges. There have been some rumors of secret changes though, especially relating to the alleged weakening of the Bruiser Grip attachment.

Warzone logo next to FFAR
The FFAR has proved incredibly popular in Warzone since the Black Ops Cold War merger.

In a February 21 YouTube video, popular CoD content creator JGOD turned his attention to the recent rumors of alleged secret changes to the FFAR 1.

Early on in the video, JGOD stated his frustrations with ‘stealth changes’, explaining that they mean players are left unsure over what changes have actually been made in the game. He joins other CoD YouTubers like Drift0r in condemning Activision over their recent move towards omitting details from patch notes. 

He investigated multiple ways in which the weapon could have been nerfed, including investigations over the recoil with different grips and the amount of damage it deals to different parts of the body.

He finished: “The FFAR will likely get a nerf because it is very dominant. Maybe they’re going to remove it as a floor weapon when Season 2 happens. But as of now, the FFAR is still as dominant as it was a couple of weeks ago – no changes.”

As JGOD states, a nerf for the FFAR seems likely given its incredible in-game strength in Warzone’s current meta. Whether it comes with or before Season 2 remains to be seen though.

Barring any delays, fans can expect Season 2 to drop on February 24, bringing a number of new weapons, modes and POIs.

Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map revealed for CoD Mobile Season 2

Published: 20/Feb/2021 18:18

by Joe Craven
Shoot House with CoD Mobile logo
Activision have officially confirmed Modern Warfare’s Shoot House multiplayer map will be coming to Call of Duty Mobile when Season 1 New Order ends, and its second season begins.

Fans of Call of Duty Mobile have grown accustomed to Activision adding fan-favorite maps from the CoD franchise, with the devs recently promising classic Nuketown will return in the near future.

With Season 2 now on the horizon, players are turning their attention to what they can expect when it drops, and Season 1 New Order ends. A lot remains up in the air regarding CoD Mobile’s second season, including its theme and new weapons, but players are still beginning to get excited.

Modern Warfare Shoot House gameplay
Activision
Modern Warfare’s Shoot House is now confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 2.

Previous leaks had indicated that Shoot House would be coming to CoD Mobile, and those rumors have now been borne out in Activision’s official confirmation on February 20.

Tweeting a short video of stills from the Modern Warfare map, the caption suggests players “mind the dust”. The character in the clip can be heard saying: “They think they’re safe there. They’re dead wrong. Let’s get evil.”

Activision also confirmed that the map will be coming in CoD Mobile’s “next season”. As of the publication of this article, there is no confirmed start date for Season 2. Based on the start date of Season 1 New Order and the approximate length of CoD Mobile seasons, we expect Season 2 to begin around March 11. This is unconfirmed, so keep an eye out for updates.

Shoot House was not actually in Modern Warfare when the game dropped, but was added in response to calls for smaller 6v6 maps. It quickly established itself as a fan favorite, with the majority of players agreeing it was the all-round strongest multiplayer map Infinity Ward’s installment could offer.

It joins Hackney Yard on the list of Modern Warfare maps now playable in the mobile title. There could well be more on the way, too.