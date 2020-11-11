 Fero dies age 21: An incredible Call of Duty career ended too quickly - Dexerto
Fero dies age 21: An incredible Call of Duty career ended too quickly

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:10 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:18

by Albert Petrosyan
MLG

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez has passed away on November 10. He was 21 years old.

A dark cloud of sadness has cast its shadow over the Call of Duty community as fans and pro players alike are mourning the death of Fero, one of the more well-known names in CoD esports.

On November 10, after the news of his passing had already surfaced, Fero’s family confirmed it in a tweet from his account, while also shutting down rumors that the death had been a suicide, stemming from depression. In a since-deleted tweet, a family member said that he had passed due to a heart attack.

“This is Maurice’s, aka Fero, family,” the tweet read. “We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time.”

Tributes poured in from all corners of the CoD community and esports in response to the shocking news.

“I’m heartbroken, truly at a loss for words,” 100 Thieves’ Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag tweeted. “Thank you for everything. Rest in peace, brother.”

“Call of Duty scene lost a legend,” Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wrote. “Wasn’t super close to Fero but we played a few tournaments together, never lost. Played a million tournaments against each other and I never f**kin’ won. Rest easy little bro. Take care of each other, life is precious.”

Toronto Ultra star Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni posted, “My heart is shattered. When we spoke, it was nothing but jokes and laughter. I’m grateful to have teamed with and experienced such a lively passionate person. Rest in peace brother.”

Both the Call of Duty League and Florida Mutineers also posted messages of support on Twitter.

“Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people,” the Mutineers tweeted. “The gaming community will never forget your humor, your kindness, and your dedication.”

The team also confirmed that Fero’s passing was caused by “multiple heart attacks” and that his “tragic death was not ruled a suicide,” which they reported at the request of the family.

Fero began his Call of Duty career as a member of Denial Esports in late 2014. His career took off during the 2017-18 WWII season, as a stellar finish to the campaign with Team Kaliber saw him get recruited by 100 Thieves for their new Black Ops 4 team.

His short spell with 100T was followed by a similarly brief stint with Team Envy and, after the season ended, he ultimately failed to land a spot on a Call of Duty League franchise, opting to play in the Challengers amateur circuit.

However, he became a key midseason acquisition for Florida Mutineers, who ended up having a lot of success during the regular season afterward. Amid all of the questions surrounding the Mutineers roster heading into year two of the CDL, all indications were that Fero was one of the players they were going to keep around.

Florida Mutineers
Fero last featured for the Florida Mutineers in the Call of Duty League.

When it comes to passion and skill, Fero was second to only very few in Call of Duty, as most of his peers and those involved with the esport have rated him as a top-tier player for several years now – the Mutineers’ turnaround last season being a testament to that.

The CoD community has lost one of its most eccentric personalities and a huge talent, someone whose dedication to perfecting his craft never went below maximum, and in the face of the utmost adversity, never wavered.

Rest in peace.

Secret new Warzone contract adds RC-XD from Black Ops Cold War

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:39 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 20:52

by Tanner Pierce
Infinity Ward

Thanks to a new contract that was secretly added to Warzone on November 10, the classic RC-XD killstreak from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in the popular battle royale title. Here’s what you need to know.

The release of Black Ops Cold War is set to send shockwaves throughout Warzone, and we may already be seeing the first effects of that after the RC-XD was discovered to have been added in the battle royale.

The iconic killstreak, which has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since Black Ops 1, was spotted in-game after Warzone’s November 9 patch went live, even though there was no mention of it in the official patch notes.

There is a catch, however: the item is only obtainable, at least currently, in the game’s Training Mode via a special new contract that cannot be activated or completed in the game’s live modes.

Warzone Detection Contract

Activision
Players have to find the new Detection contract in Warzone’s training mode if they want to use the RC-XD.

With the recent update, a new contract called Detection was added to the Warzone training space.

The steps are relatively simple and right now it’s one of the easiest contracts to complete – players are tasked with finding a chest on the map, which completes the objective and yields a usable RC-XD.

  1. Load up Warzone Training Mode.
  2. Find the contract icon on the map that has a radioactive-looking symbol on it and accept it.
  3. Hold down your tactical item button, which will deploy a modified heartbeat sensor.
  4. Follow the dot on the sensor until you find the special Radioactive Cache.
  5. Open it and you’ll receive the RC-XD.

A visual demonstration of how to complete this contract, and a look at the RC-XD in-game, can be found in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Ulterior Covert.’

The actual RC-XD in-and-of-itself operates very similarly to the one found in Black Ops Cold War. Players can speed boost, jump, and detonate just like normal, and it’s even the same physical model as the one found in multiplayer.

That being said, its detonation is a bit different. Instead of a simple, giant explosion, the bomb will explode and release a cloud of poison gas, which will disorient, disable, and damage enemies for a short amount of time.

While it was always expected that BOCW’s scorestreaks would find their way into Warzone, much like Modern Warfare’s did, this now officially confirms it. It also makes sense that it would be added in the training mode first, to give players a chance to familiarize themselves with how to work the item.

The only question that remains is when the RC-XD, along with the other streaks, will be available in the battle royale’s live modes. The likeliest date for that is December 10, which is when the BOCW x Warzone integration takes place.