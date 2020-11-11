Fero dies age 21: An incredible Call of Duty career ended too quickly - Dexerto

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez has passed away on November 10. He was 21 years old.

A dark cloud of sadness has cast its shadow over the Call of Duty community as fans and pro players alike are mourning the death of Fero, one of the more well-known names in CoD esports.

On November 10, after the news of his passing had already surfaced, Fero’s family confirmed it in a tweet from his account, while also shutting down rumors that the death had been a suicide, stemming from depression. In a since-deleted tweet, a family member said that he had passed due to a heart attack.

“This is Maurice’s, aka Fero, family,” the tweet read. “We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time.”

As Maurice Henriquez’s family aka @f3rocitys we are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/QeyJsKxNRH — Alexis (@Lexisssx3) November 11, 2020

Tributes poured in from all corners of the CoD community and esports in response to the shocking news.

“I’m heartbroken, truly at a loss for words,” 100 Thieves’ Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag tweeted. “Thank you for everything. Rest in peace, brother.”

“Call of Duty scene lost a legend,” Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wrote. “Wasn’t super close to Fero but we played a few tournaments together, never lost. Played a million tournaments against each other and I never f**kin’ won. Rest easy little bro. Take care of each other, life is precious.”

Toronto Ultra star Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni posted, “My heart is shattered. When we spoke, it was nothing but jokes and laughter. I’m grateful to have teamed with and experienced such a lively passionate person. Rest in peace brother.”

Heartbreaking news. RIP f3 @f3rocitys — Seth Huntsmen (@scump) November 11, 2020

I can't believe this – I became close with Jay over the past few years – I'm heartbroken. RIP @f3rocitys, we love you #f3f3f3 — Muddawg (@Muddawg) November 11, 2020

My heart goes out to the friends and family of @f3rocitys. What a tragic loss of a young life with so much to accomplish. Gone too soon but surely will never be forgotten. Rest in peace. — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) November 11, 2020

Both the Call of Duty League and Florida Mutineers also posted messages of support on Twitter.

“Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people,” the Mutineers tweeted. “The gaming community will never forget your humor, your kindness, and your dedication.”

The team also confirmed that Fero’s passing was caused by “multiple heart attacks” and that his “tragic death was not ruled a suicide,” which they reported at the request of the family.

Fero began his Call of Duty career as a member of Denial Esports in late 2014. His career took off during the 2017-18 WWII season, as a stellar finish to the campaign with Team Kaliber saw him get recruited by 100 Thieves for their new Black Ops 4 team.

His short spell with 100T was followed by a similarly brief stint with Team Envy and, after the season ended, he ultimately failed to land a spot on a Call of Duty League franchise, opting to play in the Challengers amateur circuit.

However, he became a key midseason acquisition for Florida Mutineers, who ended up having a lot of success during the regular season afterward. Amid all of the questions surrounding the Mutineers roster heading into year two of the CDL, all indications were that Fero was one of the players they were going to keep around.

When it comes to passion and skill, Fero was second to only very few in Call of Duty, as most of his peers and those involved with the esport have rated him as a top-tier player for several years now – the Mutineers’ turnaround last season being a testament to that.

The CoD community has lost one of its most eccentric personalities and a huge talent, someone whose dedication to perfecting his craft never went below maximum, and in the face of the utmost adversity, never wavered.

Rest in peace.