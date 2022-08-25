Fennec hipfire loadout goes mad in Warzone Season 5

A new meta Fennec SMG loadout has emerged in Warzone Season 5 that is looking to challenge some of the game’s greatest loadouts.

Warzone Season 5 has delivered another round of changes and updates that have swung the game’s meta in every different direction. So much so that the game’s ultimate weapons have had a bit of a rejig in the process.

This is the final season before Warzone 2 drops and becomes the de facto CoD battle royale game and old-school Warzone players might be excited to hear about a new Fennec loadout that is making the SMG a beast once again.

Warzone Reddit user BrunoJohn117 is the mastermind behind this unbelievable new Fennec build and they showed off just how ridiculously accurate and powerful the loadout is.

In a brief clip, they showed off multiple examples of the Fennec absolutely decimating opponents with next-to-no respite for the enemy and displaying unwavering accuracy in the process.

One commenter on the video feared for the gun’s status saying: “DELETE THIS PLEASE RAVEN IS GONNA NERF IT AGAIN.”

With the likes of the Marco 5 still continuing to be an absolute beast in the submachine gun department, this Fennec loadout might help to make things more interesting in Season 5.

Warzone Season 5 meta Fennec SMG loadout

The OP didn’t keep the loadout to themself and was quite happy to share the build with the rest of the Warzone community, which you can check out below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 40 Round Drum Mags

40 Round Drum Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

It’s no surprise to see some of these attachments as the Monolithic Suppressor and 5mW Laser are favorites across many of the game’s top loadouts for accuracy.

A lack of a stock will make you a veritable ninja hopping around at speed and the 40 Round Drum Mags and Sleight of Hand Perk allow you to fire off tons of rounds and reload in no time!

As always, Raven is constantly monitoring the elite-level attachments and weapons, so you might wanna take advantage of this Fennec loadout before the devs decide to mess around with things.