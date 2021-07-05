FaZe Swagg’s “secret” AS VAL Warzone loadout could take over the meta

FaZe Swagg has showcased his lethal AS VAL sniper Warzone loadout which has the potential to compete with the meta mid-range weapons.

If you’re looking to pick up as many kills as possible in Warzone and dominate your opponents, it’s usually best to run a meta loadout.

At the moment, that involves building an MP5, FARA 83, or Kar98k setup, as they’re the best guns in the current meta for short, medium, and long-range.

However, sometimes it can be fun to utilize unique loadouts that have the potential to break into the meta at a later date. This can often give you an advantage over your opponents as they won’t be used to playing against that specific weapon or setup.

That’s exactly why it’s worth trying out Swagg’s new AS VAL sniper setup, as may be the perfect mid-range class to contest and disrupt the mid-range meta.

FaZe Swagg’s “secret” AS Val Warzone loadout

While the AS VAL hasn’t seen much attention in the meta for a long time, Swagg’s sniper loadout may have the potential to bring it back as a strong mid-range option.

In the video, he tests the gun out in Solos, dropping a huge amount of kills and picking up the win. As the weapon only has a 10 Rnd Mag, it is worth knowing that this setup is not designed for squad modes.

Attachments

Barrel: VLK 200m Osa

VLK 200m Osa Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: SPP 10-R Mags

SPP 10-R Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

Swagg’s AS VAL sniper loadout focuses on maximizing the weapon’s already fast TTK and damage range. He achieves this by running the VLK 200m Osa alongside the Variable Zoom Scope, giving the gun an immense amount of power at medium range.

On top of this, he uses the SPP 10-R Mags for extra bullets and the Sleight of Hand perk so he can reload efficiently.

Don’t forget, it’s key to run this weapon alongside an AR or even better, a meta SMG. This will allow you to contest enemies at close range and aggressively push weakened opponents.

Give this loadout a try and see if it nets you a few wins, it may become your new go-to mid-range setup.