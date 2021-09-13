FaZe Swagg shows off low recoil AUG Warzone loadout after Season 5 Reloaded buff

FaZe Swagg has shown off his low recoil AUG loadout in Warzone after the weapon was buffed in the Season 5 Reloaded update.

If you’re looking to dominate the competition in Warzone, it’s advised that you use a weapon that’s strong in the meta. With the Krig 6 and Kar98k currently being the most picked guns in the game, they’re usually best if you’re looking to farm kills.

However, some players prefer to think outside of the box and try to find off-meta picks to surprise their opponents.

Well, after a recent buff in the Season 5 Reloaded patch, it may be time to bring the AUG back out and start bursting down enemies from afar.

FaZe Swagg tested out the weapon in his latest video and was impressed with the weapon’s power at medium range, and he’s even provided his very own custom loadout.

FaZe Swagg’s low recoil AUG Warzone loadout

Since the nerfs that ended the burst meta in Warzone, the AUG has been left to the wayside with ARs like the Krig and C58 taking the spotlight.

However, after a reduction in recoil in the Reloaded update, it may be time to pick the AUG back up, and Swagg has the perfect loadout for you to try out.

In the video, he drops 33 kills with the Tactical Rifle, noting that it’s still important to hit headshots with the AUG but it’s definitely easier to do so after the buff.

Attachments

Barrel: 17″ Titanium

17″ Titanium Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

45 Rnd Drum Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Swagg’s loadout focuses on boosting the AUG’s fire rate with the 17″ Titanium barrel, while also negating the gun’s heavy recoil pattern with the Field Agent Foregrip.

This makes the weapon absolutely lethal at medium range, especially when it’s fitted with the Axial Arms 3x, making it easy to track and lock onto targets.

Finally, he rounds off the loadout with the Agency Silencer for bullet velocity and the 45 Rnd Mag so you can take out a whole squad without having to reload.

Don’t forget, loadouts all come down to personal preference so make sure to tweak the attachments if they don’t fit your playstyle.