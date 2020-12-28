FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is "way better" than Warzone's DMR-14 - Dexerto

The DMR-14 has been dominating Warzone and is quickly establishing itself as the most powerful weapon in the game. However, Kristopher ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson may have found an alternative weapon that statistically does more damage than the DMR.

Warzone’s Season 1 update has been released for just under two weeks and players have finally figured out which Black Ops Cold War weapons are the strongest.

One Black Ops Cold War gun that is garnering a bit of a reputation in Warzone is the DMR-14. The weapon has an insane amount of damage and is pinpoint accurate with the Axial Arms 3x optic. This has led a lot of Warzone players to make the DMR their default loadout and label it as the most overpowered gun in the game.

Well, FaZe Swagg has claimed he has found another Warzone weapon that’s “like the DMR-14, but way better”.

FaZe Swagg reveals better alternative to DMR-14

In his latest YouTube video, FaZe Swagg has revealed he has found another Warzone weapon that outperforms the DMR-14. Although this is a bold claim, he backs it up with a 31 kill game and even provides a full loadout for the weapon.

The gun itself is the Type 63, another tactical rifle added with the integration of Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. Swagg claims the weapon is significantly stronger than the DMR: “it literally kills faster than the DMR… it’s nuts you guys gotta see it, if you don’t believe me, try this gun out.”

As Swagg states in the video, the Type 63 has a faster time to kill with shots to the body compared to the DMR. This arguably makes the weapon more consistent in short to medium range gunfights. However, it’s worth noting that the DMR performs better at longer range and does more damage with shots to the head.

Ultimately, both of the weapons do different jobs extremely well. Rather than picking between the two, having both of them in your arsenal to choose from would be the best idea.

Luckily for us, Swagg provides his exact loadout for the Type 63 during the video. There’s no doubt this combination of attachments on the weapon will help you dominate your Warzone games.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to equip to use Swagg’s Type 63:

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

GRU Silencer Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire

16.4 Rapid Fire Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag

38 Rnd Speed Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Don’t waste any time, jump into game and try out Swagg’s Type 63 for yourself. See if you think it outperforms the DMR, or if it’s just a situational weapon for close to medium range gunfights.

Either way, hopefully, this has given you another powerful loadout to take into your Warzone games.