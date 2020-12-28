 FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is "way better" than Warzone's DMR-14 - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is “way better” than Warzone’s DMR-14

Published: 28/Dec/2020 11:02

by Alex Garton
Youtube: Swagg/Treyarch/Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The DMR-14 has been dominating Warzone and is quickly establishing itself as the most powerful weapon in the game. However, Kristopher ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson may have found an alternative weapon that statistically does more damage than the DMR.

Warzone’s Season 1 update has been released for just under two weeks and players have finally figured out which Black Ops Cold War weapons are the strongest.

One Black Ops Cold War gun that is garnering a bit of a reputation in Warzone is the DMR-14. The weapon has an insane amount of damage and is pinpoint accurate with the Axial Arms 3x optic. This has led a lot of Warzone players to make the DMR their default loadout and label it as the most overpowered gun in the game.

Well, FaZe Swagg has claimed he has found another Warzone weapon that’s “like the DMR-14, but way better”.

FaZe Swagg reveals better alternative to DMR-14

In his latest YouTube video, FaZe Swagg has revealed he has found another Warzone weapon that outperforms the DMR-14. Although this is a bold claim, he backs it up with a 31 kill game and even provides a full loadout for the weapon.

The gun itself is the Type 63, another tactical rifle added with the integration of Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. Swagg claims the weapon is significantly stronger than the DMR: “it literally kills faster than the DMR… it’s nuts you guys gotta see it, if you don’t believe me, try this gun out.”

Topic Start at 1:02

As Swagg states in the video, the Type 63 has a faster time to kill with shots to the body compared to the DMR. This arguably makes the weapon more consistent in short to medium range gunfights. However, it’s worth noting that the DMR performs better at longer range and does more damage with shots to the head.

Ultimately, both of the weapons do different jobs extremely well. Rather than picking between the two, having both of them in your arsenal to choose from would be the best idea.

Luckily for us, Swagg provides his exact loadout for the Type 63 during the video. There’s no doubt this combination of attachments on the weapon will help you dominate your Warzone games.

FaZe Swagg Type 63 loadout
Youtube: Swagg
Swagg has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to equip to use Swagg’s Type 63:

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Don’t waste any time, jump into game and try out Swagg’s Type 63 for yourself. See if you think it outperforms the DMR, or if it’s just a situational weapon for close to medium range gunfights.

Either way, hopefully, this has given you another powerful loadout to take into your Warzone games.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR is a bigger problem than you might think

Published: 28/Dec/2020 6:31 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 6:35

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay with NICKMERCS
Activision / YouTube: NICKMERCS

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

The DMR 14 has well and truly taken over Warzone as the ‘must-pick’ gun of choice, but Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the problem with the current meta runs much deeper than just this one weapon.

Since the latest balancing update went through, it’s safe to say that almost every game has been dominated by the DMR. It can deal an extraordinary amount of damage in the blink of an eye, making it the standout weapon of Season One.

With practically every single player using it, “if you don’t have one, you’re gonna get bopped by one,” NICKMERCS joked. If you can’t find one, get off the game. It took over the entire meta of Warzone.”

While a fix might seem as simple as just toning things down a bit and reducing its power, there’s a deeper problem with the state of balance in Warzone, according to one of its most popular players.

Warzone DMR 14
Activision
The DMR 14 has become the go-to primary weapon in Warzone.

After a relatively stagnant meta before Black Ops Cold War’s weapons were added to the mix, the community was desperate for something new. “We wanted them to shake things up a bit,” NICKMERCS acknowledged. “And they did… this DMR is unbelievable.”

The weapon has taken over to a frustrating extent.

“Everyone is using it. It’s officially DMRzone,” he continued. Similar to other meta-defining weapons of previous seasons, a simple tweak could take it out of rotation. At least, that’s what you’d think. NICKMERCS believes the latest issues run deeper than that, however.

“The one really big reason as to why this is a problem… if they end up patching this thing, everyone’s gonna jump over to the Type 63.” Another Tactical Rifle, the Type 63 is nearly identical, just with “a little more recoil,” he explained.

As a result, the current state of balance in Warzone “is not going to change for a while,” according to the popular streamer. Perhaps one way to shake things up instead of nerfing multiple guns, would be to “buff more Cold War guns,” he argued.

“A lot” of the weapons introduced with Black Ops Cold War just “aren’t viable compared to the DMR and the Mac-10.” So with some selective buffs, new weapons could be brought to the foreground as Season One continues.

While the DMR itself is “broken,” it’s clear to NICKMERCS that a single nerf wouldn’t do the trick. As of now, there’s no telling how long we’ll be in this tac-rifle meta before a big shift in Warzone.