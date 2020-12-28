Logo
FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is “way better” than Warzone’s DMR-14

Published: 28/Dec/2020 11:02 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 23:32

by Alex Garton
Youtube: Swagg/Treyarch/Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The DMR-14 has been dominating Warzone and is quickly establishing itself as the most powerful weapon in the game. However, Kristopher ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson may have found an alternative gun that statistically does more damage than the DMR.

Warzone’s Season 1 update has been released for just under two weeks and players have finally figured out which Black Ops Cold War weapons are the strongest.

One Black Ops Cold War gun that is garnering a bit of a reputation in Warzone is the DMR-14. The weapon has an insane amount of damage and is pinpoint accurate with the Axial Arms 3x optic. This has led a lot of Warzone players to make the DMR their default loadout and label it as the most overpowered gun in the game.

Well, FaZe Swagg has claimed he has found another Warzone weapon that’s “like the DMR-14, but way better”.

FaZe Swagg reveals better alternative to DMR-14

In his latest YouTube video, FaZe Swagg has revealed he has found another Warzone weapon that outperforms the DMR-14. Although this is a bold claim, he backs it up with a 31 kill game and even provides a full loadout for the weapon.

The gun itself is the Type 63, another tactical rifle added with the integration of Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. Swagg claims the weapon is significantly stronger than the DMR: “it literally kills faster than the DMR… it’s nuts you guys gotta see it, if you don’t believe me, try this gun out.”

Topic Start at 1:02

As Swagg states in the video, the Type 63 has a faster time to kill with shots to the body compared to the DMR. This arguably makes the weapon more consistent in short to medium range gunfights. However, it’s worth noting that the DMR performs better at longer range and does more damage with shots to the head.

Ultimately, both of the weapons do different jobs extremely well. Rather than picking between the two, having both of them in your arsenal to choose from would be the best idea.

Luckily for us, Swagg provides his exact loadout for the Type 63 during the video. There’s no doubt this combination of attachments on the weapon will help you dominate your Warzone games.

FaZe Swagg Type 63 loadout
Youtube: Swagg
Swagg has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to equip to use Swagg’s Type 63:

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Don’t waste any time, jump into game and try out Swagg’s Type 63 for yourself. See if you think it outperforms the DMR, or if it’s just a situational weapon for close to medium range gunfights.

Either way, hopefully, this has given you another powerful loadout to take into your Warzone games.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty poll reveals which classic Black Ops maps players want next in Cold War

Published: 28/Dec/2020 21:20

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

In a brand new Dexerto poll, fans revealed which multiplayer maps from various past Black Ops games that they’d want to see remastered in Black Ops Cold War during the game’s upcoming DLC releases.

With Black Ops Cold War’s post-launch content release just starting up, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that players will be getting some remasters of classic Black Ops maps at some point in the future, such as how Raid and Nuketown were brought back.

While the community doesn’t have any direct influence in deciding which maps will get remastered, a new poll conducted by Dexerto has revealed what remasters they may want to see from future DLC drops.

Coming in first place with nearly 44.6% of the vote is the Black Ops 2 map Standoff. The map was already remade once in Black Ops 3 and while it has enjoyed appearances in BO4’s Blackout mode and CoD: Mobile, it’s not been remastered a ton and is certainly still a fan favorite.

In second place was another Black Ops 2 map, Hijacked. Like Standoff, this small map was also remade in Black Ops 3 and appeared in Blackout and CoD: Mobile as well. The gap between both Black Ops 2 maps in the poll is significant, with a separation of over 10%.

Third and fourth place are the Black Ops 1 maps Firing Range and Summit, respectively. The gap between these two and the first pair is staggering, with only 15% of voters wanting the former and only 8% wanting the latter.

This shouldn’t be all too surprising either, as both have been remastered multiple times, making appearances in literally every single Black Ops game in one way, shape, or form.

Beyond the four available in the poll, one map that also appeared a few times in the comments was Radiation from Black Ops 1. This map is unique for the fact that it hasn’t been remastered at all since it’s original release, meaning it’s been 10 years since players have stepped foot in there.

Activision
While it’s certainly not the most popular map by any means, it seems like some players want Radiation from Black Ops 1 to return.

At the end of the day, who knows what maps will be coming back for Black Ops Cold War.

While it would be nice for more obscure maps like Radiation to make an appearance, at the end of the day, it seems like Treyarch wants to stick to popular maps for the time being.