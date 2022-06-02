FaZe Swagg responds to Warzone 2 map leaks with prediction

FaZe Swagg did his best detective work to decipher and piece together what the new Warzone 2 map will look like based on a leaked image.

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently leaked the Warzone 2 map and multiple points of interest location names, along with the confirmation of a swimming mechanic.

Henderson’s map has not been confirmed so it is best to take everything rumored with a grain of salt. That being said, rumors of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps such as Quarry, Terminal, Afghan, and Highrise getting added to Warzone are hard not to get excited about.

CoD content creator FaZe Swagg has been playing CoD battle royales since Blackout on Black Ops 4 and based on the leaked image, he believes that the Warzone 2 map could be a “mix of Verdansk and Blackout put together.”

Advertisement

Call of Duty Warzone 2 leaked map

In Swagg’s video on June 1, he discussed the POIs that stand out to him and what they could look like based on prior iterations of Warzone.

Swagg started by looking at the new POIs titled Modern City and Airport. The YouTuber predicts that Modern City will be similar to Downtown in Verdansk and he “doesn’t mind it” because cities provide “good diversity” for battle royale maps.

While looking back on old footage from walking around Aiport in Verdansk, Swagg noted “I hope that the Warzone 2 Airport is designed after Terminal because that’s the only way it can be done right.”

Advertisement

Quarry was a fan-favorite map from Modern Warfare 2 and Swagg mentioned that Quarry in Warzone was “one of my favorite places to fight in Verdansk.” The Warzone Quarry and Modern Warfare 2 Quarry are very different so it will be interesting to see what direction the developers decide to go in.

As seen in the picture below, Henderson’s map shows several POIs and their titles.

Swagg predicted that Fish Town may be inspired by the Blackout POI Rivertown and the YouTuber said “I really loved the way it played.”

One thing that worries Swagg is how empty the middle map looks in the leaked image. The YouTuber said, “Verdansk was so good because everything was so cluttered in the middle.”

Advertisement

Henderson’s leaked map could be the real deal, but we will provide an update when an official map is confirmed.