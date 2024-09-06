FaZe Swagg explains why Call of Duty(R): Black Ops 6 feels like you’re in a movie

Warzone competitor and streamer Swagg sat down with Dexerto and explained why Black Ops 6 will exceed expectations for old and new players alike.

Since Call of Duty launched its first battle royale, Swagg has been one of the top streamers on the scene. He regularly pulls off miraculous playson the biggest stage in some of Warzone’s largest competitions.

Omnimovement gives players a brand new tool to create highlight reel moments, and for Swagg, That’s exactly what makes this title worthy of the Black Ops name.

Swagg

What do you make of the design and the vibe of the game?

“It looks so aesthetically pleasing, so vibrant, and honestly it’s set in the 1990s Gulf War, so I’m down to go back and see the vibe and I like the dark aura of Treyarch. I feel like I’m in a movie.”

Treyarch

Which of the new Black Ops 6 features are you most excited about?

“Omnimovement is what I’m most excited for, simply because its innovative. I’m excited for the clips and what people can do. That’s what Call of Duty needs. They need those viral clips and moments of cool things happening in the game that can draw people in.”

It’s release day and you are in the menus. What’s the first thing you do?

“The first thing I’d probably do is get gold camo. I’ll look for a specific gun and if I see a nostalgic gun I’ll gold it instantly and then the hype for Zombies is insane, so I’ll definitely play some Zombies.”

Activision



