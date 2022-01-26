FaZe Swagg, DiazBiffle and more set new Warzone world record on Caldera map

Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map represents a new era for Call of Duty battle royale. An impressive new world record appears to have been set with FaZe’s Swagg and several top players all combining together to smash a kill record.

Winning a game of Call of Duty: Warzone is always a special feat to achieve, but to the pros, it’s just another day at the office. This is why they need to test themselves by trying to drop stylish 20, 30, and even 40-bombs in each game where possible.

Verdansk saw its fair share of truly mind-boggling world records, and to many, the slate has been wiped clean for Warzone Pacific’s tropical Caldera map. Meaning many new records are still relatively fresh as the meta continues to change and players are still trying to figure out the optimal way to approach the map.

It seems the bar has been set in terms of Quads though with a new Warzone Caldera world record being set.

Warzone Pacific Quads world record set

Posting a Tweet that showed the captured end of game leaderboard, FaZe’s own Kris Lamberson, AKA Swagg, revealed the insane total of kills he and his teammates managed to achieve during a game of Quads.

Swagg, along with FaZe Booya, DiazBiffle, and SuperEV, managed to drop a ridiculous 134-kill game on Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map!

Swagg shared the squad’s final leaderboard statistics, with no player getting fewer than 33 kills.

Just to reiterate, this is the new Quads world record for Warzone Pacific, but doesn’t topple the mammoth 162-kill game achieved by Aydan, Almond, ScummN, and Newbz, in Verdansk, on March 5, 2021.

Regardless, this is still hugely impressive, and we are sure that this figure is only set to rise progressively as we journey through Warzone in 2022.