FaZe Swagg claims forgotten Modern Warfare SMG is overtaking PPSh in Warzone meta

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

With a number of weapon buffs and nerfs in the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, the meta has shifted big-time — and FaZe Clan’s Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has revealed a forgotten Modern Warfare SMG that could be set to take the top spot, ahead of the absurdly strong PPSh.

The Vanguard PPSh has been a fearsome foe to come up against in Warzone, especially on the smaller resurgence maps Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, as it absolutely melts at close range.

Other SMGs, such as the Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen, have been popular too, but the PPSh has really been dominant thanks to its high rate of fire and large magazine capacities.

That said, with the Call of Duty battle royale now nearing the end of its lifespan as we know it ahead of Warzone 2, Swagg has revealed a Modern Warfare SMG loadout that still shreds, with the CX-9 wreaking havoc across all modes.

Swagg CX-9 Warzone loadout

Dropping 43 kills and almost 20k damage in Caldera, here’s how Swagg decked out his CX-9 for maximum impact:

Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

While you might want to change things up a bit with the build, such as using a Muzzle like a Monolithic Suppressor instead of the Sleight of Hand perk, the CX-9 will no doubt do some damage, as proven by Swagg.

It might not be quite as impactful as the PPSh in very close-quarters gunfights, but you can guarantee kills with it and it will be more useful at slightly longer ranges than the PPSh, able to take medium-range fights without being too worried.

If you’re looking to go super off-meta as Warzone nears its end, though, you can always try out this random class generator to use weapons you might not have even touched before.