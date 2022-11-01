FaZe Swagg blasts Modern Warfare 2 movement changes ahead of Warzone 2 launch

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

FaZe Swagg has vented his frustrations over Modern Warfare 2’s movement system, claiming that the new changes have removed what made the franchise unique ahead of Warzone 2’s launch.

Swagg was one of many content creators who exploded in popularity during the Modern Warfare 2019 era of Call of Duty. The release of Warzone helped raise the longtime gamer’s stock in the streaming world, and after a few days of playing MW2, the content-making machine has aired his grievances over the changes made from game to game.

While there has been a large spotlight on the title’s maps, Swagg believes movement is the real problem holding the game back from reaching its potential. Now, he’s lashed out, explaining why he’s disappointed in the sequel ahead of Warzone 2’s launch in just a few weeks.

Swagg reveals major issues with MW2 movement

The Warzone demon made it clear that he thinks that the removal of sliding had an oversized impact on gameplay so far this year.

“Movement was such a unique aspect to COD and to completely just go back to the days of COD 4 style is ***,” he said in an October 31 tweet.

He also compared it to another sport, claiming that taking advanced movement out of the game is like “taking the euro step away from basketball.”

While there is a dive mechanic this year, MW2 is the first game since World War II (which launched in 2017) to not feature a version of the sliding mechanic that was introduced back in Ghosts.

This also means that there is no slide cancel mechanic this year, a technique that allowed players to reset their tactical sprint meter, which also means that on-foot travel is slower than it has been in years, which also contributes to an already massive change in pace.

It’s clear that Swagg isn’t a fan of the sudden change and that dislike could only grow bigger depending on how it affects Warzone 2 later this year.