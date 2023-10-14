FaZe Sniping is back in Modern Warfare 3 Rust

FaZe, the notorious clan built upon Call of Duty Quickscopes and Trickshots is back in Modern Warfare 3 as FaZe Temperrr showed off his skills with an insane sniping loadout.

Sledgehammer Games Modern Warfare 3 brought all-new exciting elements to the Call of Duty franchise like Tac-Stance, and some old favorites like Modern Warfare Remastered movement mechanics.

FaZe Clan wowed fans in the original Modern Warfare series by showcasing their sniping and trickshotting skills on maps like Highrise and Rust, but in recent Call of Duty games like the newer MW2, developers have nerfed sniping capabilities.

However, in the new Modern Warfare 3 (2023), FaZe Temperrr highlighted that sniping could be back, and better than ever, as he demolished the enemy lobby in the classic, returning OG map Rust.

FaZe Temperrr hit insane clip on Modern Warfare 3 Rust

FaZe Temperrr posted this clip of him showcasing his sniping skills that brought fans nostalgia, reminding them of the old FaZe Clan which primarily focused on Call of Duty for content.

In the clip FaZe Temperrr slide-canceled, no-scoped, and quickscoped quick succession to rack up an impressive 5-kill sniping spree.

Fans immediately reminisced about the FaZe clan of years past, who used to post sniping montages that fans loved.

“It’s back baby,” one fan raved in the clip comments, while another couldn’t believe the nostalgia of the gameplay: “Reliving 2011 again.”

If you’re trying to hit clips like this in Modern Warfare 3 with the Longbow sniper used by FaZe Temperrr, try using this sniping loadout.

Modern Warfare 3 Quickscoping Longbow Sniper Loadout

Gun : Longbow

: Longbow Barrel : Pro-99 Long Barrel

: Pro-99 Long Barrel Laser : SL Razerhawk Laser Ligh

: SL Razerhawk Laser Ligh Stock : Stockless

: Stockless Underbarrel : XTEN TX-12 Handstop

: XTEN TX-12 Handstop Rear Grip : Citadel LV Tactical Grip

: Citadel LV Tactical Grip Magazine 10 Round Mag

Enjoy blistering ADS speed and sprint-fire-speed thanks to the Stockless and Citadel LV Tactical Grip Attachments while still maintaining solid damage range with the Pro-99 Long Barrel, giving you the best chance to make clips of your own to match FaZe Temperrr’s.

