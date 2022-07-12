FaZe Jev explains why Scorestreaks should replace Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Scorestreaks or Killstreaks is an age-long debate in the Call of Duty community, and YouTuber FaZe Jev explained why Modern Warfare 2 should have Scorestreaks.

Leak season is in full swing for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Recent rumors suggested that ranked mode is coming “shortly after launch,” while another said that the MW2 multiplayer beta may be arriving later than expected.

Any leak has to be taken with a pinch of salt until confirmed by developers. The latest Modern Warfare 2 rumor reveals that Killstreaks are returning. Scorestreaks last appeared in Black Ops Cold War.

Popular CoD YouTuber Faze Jev threw his hat in the Scorestreak and Killstreak debate and explained why he believes Modern Warfare 2 should include Scorestreaks over Killstreaks.

FaZe Jev explains why Scorestreaks should return in Modern Warfare 2

Activision/Treyarch Dogs have been on regular streaks in CoD games since World at War.

In FaZe Jev’s July 11 video, the YouTuber discussed a leak that possibly revealed a few Killstreaks are coming to Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Leaker Reality datamined Call of Duty Mobile and revealed Killstreaks, Perks, Field Upgrades, and modes that may appear in Modern Warfare 2.

Reality’s leak claims that Killstreaks are in Modern Warfare 2. The leak mentions five killstreaks.

UAV Fuel Bomb Smoke Airdrop Thermobaric Strike Cluster Spike

The only recognizable Killstreak is the UAV. The other four are up for speculation.

The Scorestreak system rewards players based on the number of points a player earns in a single life, while the Killstreak system rewards players based on the number of kills in a single life.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War had a Scorestreak system, which Jev said was one of the “biggest issues” in the game.

The YouTuber said, “In Cold War, it was pretty bad because it was a scorestreak system, but it didn’t matter if you died. You got a multiplayer the longer you stayed alive, and even the worst of the worst payer would get a VSAT or a blackbird.”

Despite Cold War’s shortcomings, Jev believes that Scorestreaks are the better overall system.

Jev claimed, “Killstreaks tend to result in people camping because your life matters a little more than Scorestreaks. The Scorestreak system rewards you for playing objectives that count toward your streaks.”

The YouTuber noted that Modern Warfare 2019 favored “campers” at launch because of the Kill Streak system.

Scorestreak fans will likely have to wait until Call of Duty 2024 in hopes of their preferred streak system returning to the franchise.