FaZe Face-Off: $75k Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament announced

The next big Warzone competition is right around the corner as FaZe Clan has just announced the $75,000 Twitch Rivals: FaZe Face-Off event featuring popular musicians, athletes, and some of the biggest content creators.

North American Call of Duty players have been treated to a near-endless supply of marquee Warzone events throughout 2020. From major prize pools in official Call of Duty League events to bragging rights in TeeP’s Trials or Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown.

Advertisement

There’s always a fresh competition on the horizon and FaZe Clan has just revealed the next big thing for the battle royale title. Partnering with Amazon-owned streaming platform, the latest instance of their Twitch Rivals series will be kicking off a string of new Warzone events.

From Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff to Ben Simmons, Josh Hart, FaZe Swagg, and plenty more, a huge portion of the lineup has already been locked in for the first 'FaZe Face-Off.' We’ve got you covered with a rundown on everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Advertisement

When is the Twitch Rivals: FaZe Face-Off Warzone event?

The first iteration of this new tournament collaboration between Twitch and FaZe is not too far off. Fans can expect to see the Warzone competition kickoff on September 17 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 PM (BST).

Read more: 10 most popular weapons in Warzone

Not only will it be streamed on the official Twitch Rivals channel, but FaZe will also be broadcasting the action as well (stream embedded below).

On top of this, the streamers competing in the event will likely broadcast their own POV live on Twitch. So if you prefer to watch the action from their perspective, you'll be able to do so with a slight delay.

Advertisement

Who is competing in Twitch Rivals' FaZe Clan event?

While many of FaZe’s own veteran players will be dropping into Verdansk, they’ll be met by some huge names. Former Warzone event winners in Mason 'Symfuhny' Lanier, Vikram ‘Vikkstar123’ Singh Barn and Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, all join the action alongside mainstream celebrities.

New FaZe Clan recruit and investor, Ben Simmons, will be in the mix. As will Josh Hart, Zach LaVine, and plenty more decorated athletes.

From Marshmello to Lil Durk and Carnage, an assortment of popular musicians have been invited too. In total, 20 teams will be finalized before the event kicks off.

Advertisement

Teams will be fighting for the lion’s share of a whopping $75,000 prize pool throughout the course of the event. An exact format is yet to be locked in for the tournament. Though it’s a safe bet to assume that Warzone’s best players will be evenly paired up with celebrities.

Read more: Leaked Warzone subway stations spotted during CDL Champs celebrations

Speaking in their press release, FaZe Clan COO, Jaci Hays, expressed how this is just the start of things to come from the organization in the livestreaming space.

“We are so excited to be teaming up with Twitch for this massive event. Our teams are working together to level up the entertainment value in the livestream space, and we are just getting started with this Twitch Rivals tournament. Fans can expect a one-of-a-kind, interactive, highly-entertaining experience.”