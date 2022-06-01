FaZe Booya’s throwback Warzone MP5 loadout dominates on Rebirth Island

The Modern Warfare MP5 to many is a forgotten relic of the past in Warzone — but the gun can still shred on Rebirth Island with the right loadout.

Warzone fans during Modern Warfare are sure to have fond memories of whipping out the MP5 and annihilating enemies at close range in Verdansk.

The gun has an extremely fast rate of fire and is easily controllable in short to mid-range engagements. The MP5 became virtually obsolete once the Vanguard MP40 was introduced.

Player health increasing to 300 makes the MP5’s time to kill speed a little bit problematic at mid-range, but the gun still looks like its old self when playing aggressively up in people’s faces.

Advertisement

FaZe Booya’s Modern Warfare MP5 loadout

Warzone YouTuber and Twitch streamer Faze Booya decided to throw things back and create an MP5 loadout in a video on May 31.

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Stock: FTAC Collapsble

FTAC Collapsble Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

The MP5 truly shines with a loadout that maximizes movement speed, aim down sight speed, and bullet velocity. Also, don’t shy away from testing out the gun’s insane hip-fire capability.

The Monolithic Integral Suppressor provides sound suppression and increases bullet velocity at the cost of aim down sight speed. Booya mentioned that you could use the Monolithic Suppressor instead for increased aim down sight time but the difference isn’t really huge.

Read More: Warzone player stealing loadouts with hilarious tactic goes viral

The FTAC Collapsible stock is a go-to selection for any MP5 loadout as it increases movement speed, while the Merc Foregrip provides extra recoil control. Sleight of Hand comes in handy with a smaller magazine of just 45, letting you start firing off at enemies even quicker.

Advertisement

Give Booya’s MP5 loadout a try for yourself and relive the glory days of running around Verdansk.