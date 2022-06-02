FaZe Booya showcases deadly Automaton loadout perfect for Season 3 Reloaded

The Automaton has been steadily climbing up the best Warzone Assault Rifle rankings, and FaZe Booya has a deadly loadout for players to use in Season 3 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has led to an influx of Vanguard weapons taking top spots within the current weapon meta. While the STG44 still reigns supreme, the Automaton has also started to creep into contention.

This highly accurate AR has extremely low-recoil and decent damage, which makes it a highly versatile pick for mid to long-range firefights. In fact, the highly versatile weapon currently has a 2.82% win rate, which puts it just below the STG44.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a new weapon to use on Caldera or just want a strong meta option, then FaZe Booya’s Automaton loadout is one you’ll want to try.

FaZe Booya’s Automaton Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

FaZe Booya’s Automaton loadout is tailored to bolster the gun’s accuracy and range, transforming it into an absolute laser. This is where the MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, ZAC Skeletal, M1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip come in.

In fact, when all of these attachments are utilized, the Automaton barely moves when fired full-auto. The Tight Grip Perk also aids with stability, giving you even greater precision during sustained engagements.

Because of the added accuracy of this loadout, players can simply focus on positioning and setting up plays. If you see an enemy in mid to long-range scenarios, simply scope in with the SVT PU Scope and watch as your enemy’s health vanishes in an instant.

As you’ll be using this AR in ranged engagements, FaZe Booya has equipped the Lengthened ammo type. After all, having a 10% increase in bullet velocity can make hitting distant targets a little easier.

Lastly, the 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums and Fully Loaded Perk ensure you have plenty of ammunition – an area that is incredibly important now that players have more HP. Be sure to give this lethal Automaton loadout a go in the Season 3 Reloaded update.