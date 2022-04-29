FaZe Booya reveals Nikita AVT loadout perfect for Rebirth Island

The Nikita AVT is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to Warzone in Season 3 and Faze Booya has the perfect loadout for maximizing its damage in Rebirth Island.

Warzone Season 3 is finally here and players have currently been busy leveling up the Nikita AVT – the game’s new Assault Rifle. Not only is this deadly AR known as the “best-in-class fire rate,” but it can also deliver great DPS in close-quarters and mid-range engagements.

Whether this lightning-fast weapon has what it takes to claim a top-tier spot among Warzone’s best Assault Rifles remains to be seen, but FaZe Booya has the perfect Nikita AVT loadout that maximizes its kill potential.

FaZe Booya Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Sil encer

encer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

613mm BFA Optic: G16 2.5x

2.5x Stock: ZAC MS

MS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5 Saku ra 55 Round Drums

ra 55 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polyme r Grip

r Grip Perk: Br ace

ace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Unlike our own Nikita AVT loadout, FaZe Booya has opted for attachments that primarily focus on maximizing the gun’s accuracy. The MX Silencer, Empress 613mm BFA, and Polymer Grip all greatly reduce the gun’s vertical recoil.

When these three attachments are combined with the added accuracy from the ZAC MS, M1941 Hand Stop, and Brace – the Nikita AVT barely moves when fired. Because of this, FaZe Booya has used the G16 2.5x Optic, which offers the perfect magnification for mid-range firefights.

Meanwhile, the 6.5 Sakura 55 Round Drums and Fully Loaded Perk give you plenty of ammunition needed to take down multiple foes. Lastly, Booya rounded out his Nikita AVT loadout with the Lengthened ammo type to help increase the AR’s damage.

It’s not hard to see why the Nuke Squad star managed to claim a whopping 20 kills with this fast-firing AR, so make sure you give this loadout a go when dropping into Rebirth Island.