FaZe Booya reveals most “underrated” Warzone SMG on Rebirth Island

If you’re tired of terrorizing Rebirth Island with the same old setups every match then FaZe Booya’s pick for the most underrated SMG might help you spice things up a bit.

Booya is one of the premier names when it comes to breaking ankles and taking names on Rebirth Island.

From showing off in high kill games to competing against some of the best players in the world, the young man has run the gamut in Warzone’s secondary game mode.

That’s why when he says a weapon is underrated in his signature mode, the community’s ears collectively perk up and people start to pay attention.

FaZe Booya’s underrated SMG loadout on Rebirth Island

In a May 18 YouTube video, the Faze Clan star put on an absolute clinic with the TEC-9, showing how the forgotten Cold War favorite still packs quite the punch.

At the end of a 21-kill solo game, he takes some time to show off his version of the gun so that anyone looking to try it out for themselves can give it a fair shot.

With add-ons like the 4.9″ Task Force barrel and Bruiser Grip, the gun gets a big boost to movement and a nice bump to damage range as well.

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9″ Task Force

4.9″ Task Force Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag

This build isn’t going to outpace the Owen Gun or the Type 100 in terms of sheer TTK but that doesn’t mean good players can’t get a lot of mileage out of it.

As with most SMGs on Rebirth, staying light on your feet is an important factor in how well someone performs with this gun. If the fights start popping off at long range then you’ll likely need to switch over to a more versatile primary until you close the distance.

The TEC-9 will almost certainly remain a niche pick in Season 3 but it’s still plenty of fun to get reacquainted with for the game’s more adventurous players.