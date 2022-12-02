FaZe Booya reveals “best” M4 Warzone 2 loadout for Season One wins

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone pro and content creator FaZe Booya has outlined his go-to Warzone 2 M4 build for Season One, perfect for shredding enemies and racking up wins.

The M4 has dominated the early game meta in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. In the latter, it currently sits by some margin as the most used gun, being picked by players in nearly 1/5 instances.

Its fast fire rate, decent range, and solid damage make it a monster, perfect to occupy players’ primary weapon spot on Al Mazrah.

However, recent CoDs have massively increased the number of attachments players can pick from, making augmenting weapons more tricky. Thankfully, FaZe Clan’s Booya has you covered.

FaZe Booya M4 loadout Warzone 2.0

In a December 1 YouTube video, the BR competitor outlined his go-to class setup for the M4, improving its damage, recoil stability, and magazine size.

While it does still kick moderately, players can swap out the optic for another recoil control attachment if they struggle with the M4’s volatility.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The optic’s really up to you,” he said. “If you’re fine with the iron sights you can rock another ADS attachment or recoil control attachment… I just prefer the red dot on the M4.”

His full class recommendation is detailed below:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper

FTAC Ripper Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Players will need a closer-range weapon to protect them where the M4 doesn’t excel. For that, Booya recommended the Fennec but the choice is ultimately yours from the game’s SMG pool.

The M4 is by some distance Warzone 2.0’s most popular gun and, with Booya dropping over 20 kills with this class setup, it’s easy to see why.