FaZe Blaze's game crashes after reaching round 164 in Cold War Zombies - Dexerto

FaZe Blaze’s game crashes after reaching round 164 in Cold War Zombies

Published: 19/Nov/2020 16:56 Updated: 20/Nov/2020 10:16

by Alex Garton
Black Ops Cold War

Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Black Ops Cold War Zombies before his game crashed, ending his run. 

Whenever a new Black Ops title releases the best of the best attempt to reach the highest Zombies round possible. The release of Black Ops Cold War is no different as countless players attempt to reach the highest round possible while surviving hordes of undead enemies.

Of course, there are always those players who reach rounds no one thought was possible. One of which is FaZe Blaze who reached round 164 on Cold War’s Zombies mode before his game crashed.

FaZe Blaze downed thousands of Zombies in his Black Ops Cold War run, only for it to end in a game crash.

Game crash ends incredible 164 round Cold War Zombies run

A Black Ops zombie’s run ending because you took the wrong turn or couldn’t withstand the waves of enemies can be extremely frustrating. However, there’s nothing more disappointing than losing your streak over a game crash.

FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Cold War’s zombies before his game crashed ending his insane run. It took him over 47 hours of in-game playtime spanning over five days to reach that point, only for it to end in disaster.

Blaze is seen using the Ray Gun on the undead enemies before his game freezes completely. It’s unknown exactly why his game crashed, but it’s certainly disappointing as it looked like he was still going strong.

The streamer took to Twitter to thank his viewers for tuning in and supporting his streams throughout the record attempt. Despite having his streak cut short by a game crash, he revealed that the run made for “some of the best streams I’ve ever had.”

Going down to a game crash can be a hard pill to swallow, especially when you’ve spent countless hours reaching such a high round. It’s great to see Blaze taking the positives from the situation rather than getting frustrated over something he can’t control.

Fingers crossed, Blaze and his group will look to go for a second run and attempt to break the record. Hopefully next time they won’t run into a similar issue.

CoD Mobile November 19 patch notes: Knights Divided Event, more

Published: 20/Nov/2020 5:40

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has just been deployed as the new Knights Divided event, fresh Seasonal Challenges, and various high-tier rewards take center stage in the November 19 patch notes.

Another CoD Mobile patch has been made available as Season 12 continues strong with tons for the community to see and do. While ongoing events are always in focus, the biggest event of the Season is now in play.

Knights Divided is the featured addition in this update, though there’s still plenty more to digest. Seasonal Challenges will be taking up a good amount of your time if you want the rarest rewards in the game.

From when you can jump into fresh additions over the next week, to what incoming content you need to look out for, here’s everything there is to know about the November 19 update.

Knights Divided CoD Mobile event

You’ll have a choice to make when you next load into CoD Mobile. Ghost, Captain Price, and many of your favorite characters are battling it out with Mace and the Knights. You’re forced into picking and fighting for a side for the next 15 days.

“Every 24 hours a new territory will surface, with only one territory open at a time,” the developers confirmed. You’ll have to complete various tasks at each territory to earn points for your chosen faction. Once time comes to an end, the faction with the most points claims that territory. 

Participating will unlock a ton of unique rewards throughout the event as well. There are over a dozen items to grab for yourself, ranging from the Razorback Ruby variant to the Elite PMC.

A full list of events taking place over the next week in CoD Mobile can be found below.

  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Going Dark TDM (MP)
  • 11/11 – 11/22 ~ Hardcore Collection (MP)
  • 11/18 – 11/24 ~ Secondary School Playlist (MP)
  • 11/18 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
  • 11/20 – 11/26 ~ Fight Against the Clock Playlist (MP)
  • 11/20 – 12/04 ~ Knights Divided Featured Event (MP)
  • 11/23 – 12/01 ~ 10v10 Collection (MP)
  • 11/25 – 12/03 ~ Hackney Yard 24/7 (MP)

Seasonal CoD Mobile Challenges

CoD Mobile rewards
Call of Duty Mobile
One of the Seasonal Challenge rewards in the latest update.

Two new Seasonal Challenges are dropping with this new update. Total Savage is the first and it features six unique components. You’ll need to claim all sorts of killstreak medals to claim Rare rewards and of course, a serving of Battle Pass XP.

Next up is the eight-part Prime Loadout Challenge. This one is for Battle Royale players and you’ll need to swap your weapons on the fly to get it done. Four exclusive items along with even more XP can be grabbed through this Challenge.

We’re still early into Season 12, but that doesn’t mean Season 13 information won’t be coming soon. The developers outlined that it’s “way too early” for any future announcements just yet, but keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks as the current Season begins to wind down.