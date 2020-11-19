FaZe Blaze's game crashes after reaching round 164 in Cold War Zombies - Dexerto

Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Black Ops Cold War Zombies before his game crashed, ending his run.

Whenever a new Black Ops title releases the best of the best attempt to reach the highest Zombies round possible. The release of Black Ops Cold War is no different as countless players attempt to reach the highest round possible while surviving hordes of undead enemies.

Of course, there are always those players who reach rounds no one thought was possible. One of which is FaZe Blaze who reached round 164 on Cold War’s Zombies mode before his game crashed.

Game crash ends incredible 164 round Cold War Zombies run

A Black Ops zombie’s run ending because you took the wrong turn or couldn’t withstand the waves of enemies can be extremely frustrating. However, there’s nothing more disappointing than losing your streak over a game crash.

FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Cold War’s zombies before his game crashed ending his insane run. It took him over 47 hours of in-game playtime spanning over five days to reach that point, only for it to end in disaster.

Blaze is seen using the Ray Gun on the undead enemies before his game freezes completely. It’s unknown exactly why his game crashed, but it’s certainly disappointing as it looked like he was still going strong.

The streamer took to Twitter to thank his viewers for tuning in and supporting his streams throughout the record attempt. Despite having his streak cut short by a game crash, he revealed that the run made for “some of the best streams I’ve ever had.”

After 5 Days and 47 hours our Zombies game crashed at round 164.. Shoutout to everyone who supported us along this insane journey! Some of the best streams I’ve ever had 🙏🏻 — Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) November 19, 2020

Going down to a game crash can be a hard pill to swallow, especially when you’ve spent countless hours reaching such a high round. It’s great to see Blaze taking the positives from the situation rather than getting frustrated over something he can’t control.

Fingers crossed, Blaze and his group will look to go for a second run and attempt to break the record. Hopefully next time they won’t run into a similar issue.