FaZe Blaze's game crashes after setting Zombies record in Cold War - Dexerto

Twitch streamer FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Black Ops Cold War Zombies before his game crashed. So far, this is the highest round anybody has reached on Cold War’s Zombies mode.
Whenever a new Black Ops title releases the best of the best attempt to reach the highest Zombies round possible. The release of Black Ops Cold War is no different as countless players attempt to reach the highest round possible while surviving hordes of undead enemies.
Of course, there are always those players who reach rounds no one thought was possible. One of which is FaZe Blaze who reached round 164 on Cold War’s Zombies mode before his game crashed.
FaZe Blaze downed thousands of Zombies in his Black Ops Cold War run, only for it to end in a game crash.
Game crash ends incredible 164 round Cold War Zombies run
A Black Ops zombie’s run ending because you took the wrong turn or couldn’t withstand the waves of enemies can be extremely frustrating. However, there’s nothing more disappointing than losing your streak over a game crash.
FaZe Blaze reached round 164 of Cold War’s zombies before his game crashed ending his record run. It took him over 47 hours of in-game playtime spanning over five days to reach that point, only for it to end in disaster.
Blaze is seen using the Ray Gun on the undead enemies before his game freezes completely. It’s unknown exactly why his game crashed, but it’s certainly disappointing as it looked like he was still going strong.
The streamer took to Twitter to thank his viewers for tuning in and supporting his streams throughout the record run. Despite having his streak cut short by a game crash, he revealed that the record run made for “some of the best streams I’ve ever had.”
After 5 Days and 47 hours our Zombies game crashed at round 164.. Shoutout to everyone who supported us along this insane journey! Some of the best streams I’ve ever had 🙏🏻
Going down to a game crash can be a hard pill to swallow, especially when you’ve spent countless hours reaching such a high round. It’s great to see Blaze taking the positives from the situation rather than getting frustrated over something he can’t control.
Fingers crossed, Blaze and his group will look to go for a second run and attempt to break their record. Hopefully next time they won’t run into a similar issue.
To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.
It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.
With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.
Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.
$25,000 London Royal Ravens Cold War Colosseum
London Royal Ravens are set to host a $25,000 Black Ops Cold War tournament with top pros and content creators alike, the sixth consecutive CDL team to do so.
Check out all the information you’ll need to know, including where you can tune in and who’s going to be competing for the cash.
How to watch London Royal Ravens’ Cold War Colosseum
Cold War Colosseum takes place on Thursday, November 19, with the action kicking off at 12pm ET (9am PT / 5pm GMT). As with the previous tournaments, this will run through most of the day as the bracket plays out.
The event will livestreamed across various channels, including the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.
Cold War Colosseum players & teams
The Cold War Colosseum sees the members of London Royal Ravens’ CDL team, as well as other top personalities, streamers and pros, face off in the new Call of Duty title.
Here are the four team captains (bolded), as well as some of the players that will be taking part:
Vikkstar
Nicky Romero
Rudy Gobert
Taylor Fritz
Zer0
Seany
Alexx
Dylan
Tommey
DrLupo
London Royal Ravens Cold War Colosseum format & prizing
In terms of format, we know that the captains will be drafting the players they want to play alongside, with a total of four teams participating in the CDL rules, double-elimination tournament.
As for prize pool breakdown, unlike in the previous tournaments, all four teams in attendance will be taking away a cut of the prize pool. Here’s how it works:
1st: $12,000
2nd: $8,000
3rd: $4,000
4th: $1,000
Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule
Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)
Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.
OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)
For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event
Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race (Nov 16)
Team Rallied took the win in a closely-contested final matchup against Team Saintt, with both teams making short work of their prior opponents. Team Crowder, on the other hand, were the only ones to bomb out without winning a single map.
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.
Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne (Nov 17)
Team iLLeY came out on top in Dallas Empire’s Battle of the Throne, with a nailbiting game 5 win over Team Shotzzy. Team Crimsix dropped out of the tournament without a single map win against either Shotzzy or Huke’s teams.
Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War
The OpTic and FaZe mashup of Scump, Dashy, Simp, and Arcitys met Team Methodz in the final series of the day and ultimately closed things out with a huge win — a result many fans expected when they saw this incredible team coming together.
The Mutineers event was taken out by a mix of OpTic and FaZe players.
London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum
Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT
Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War
Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT
Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.