FaZe Blaze doesn’t understand the hype around Modern Warfare 3: “Looks like last year’s”

Modern Warfare 3 has built up a lot of hype, but a member of FaZe Clan is questioning the excitement surrounding the title.

Modern Warfare 3 just finished up its first round of beta testing, showing PlayStation players what’s next in the shooter’s future.

The biggest headlines have been old maps reborn, with maps like Favela and Estate returning after 14 years. Conversely, new gameplay tools like Battle Rage and the Breacher Drone have shown an old formula injected with fresh ideas.

Article continues after ad

That said, not everyone’s impressed by what’s been on full display. One member of the prolific FaZe Clan took to voicing his opinion on Modern Warfare 3.

Article continues after ad

FaZe Blaze on Modern Warfare 3: “looks like last years cod”

FaZe Blaze’s tweet is a two-parter, with the first portion stemming from a tweet where he says, “I don’t get the hype, it looks like last year’s COD.”

Many of the responses Blaze received came from fans defending the title, with one user replying, “OG maps… guns.. map voting.. and slide cancel, wym.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Blaze acknowledged that his opinion is strictly based on MW3’s visual selling points, as he hasn’t played it yet. However, that didn’t stop him from following up with a video showing 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 and MW3 side-by-side.

His video did numbers, as the clip shows off nearly identical animations and menus. One of the most popular responses came from one player who said, “Brother it’s literally a sequel, do the same thing for MW2 & 3 from back in the day and it’ll look very similar, too.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite raising awareness, Blaze ended his charade by admitting he was just joking. However, he did raise an interesting point where he mentioned that developers are too afraid to take risks by developing something new.

No matter where he stands, Modern Warfare 3 is set to hit a second beta this week, with more changes inbound before it releases November 10.