Fastest Modern Warfare 3 SMG loadout is rusher’s dream

Rushing has been a key part of Call of Duty since multiplayer’s origins. Those who enjoy the run-and-gun playstyle need to try out this Modern Warfare 3 SMG as it’s the fastest loadout by far.

Added in MW3 Season 4, the Superi 46 is the newest submachine gun in the game. Inspired by the real-world CMMG Banshee, it is a fast-handling primary weapon that can be built to have a mobility stat that betters even Modern Warfare 3’s pistols.

While all of its mobility stats are impressive, its ADS Movement Speed is what stands out most at 5.0 m/s. For comparison, other high mobility weapons like the AMR9 top out at just 4.4 m/s, roughly 13% slower which is a huge difference by COD standards.

Here’s the Superi 46 loadout you’ll want to use to make the new SMG as fast as possible:

Muzzle : Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Zulu OP3 Light Barrel

: Zulu OP3 Light Barrel Stock : JAK Cutthroat

: JAK Cutthroat Underbarrel : FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

MW3 players wanting to make the Superi 46 a true speed demon will want to partner it with the Infantry Vest, Assault Gloves, and Stalker Boots. These perks all provide various benefits to movement, making this already rapid loadout even faster.

It’s not as though the Superi 46 becomes uncontrollable with this loadout either. The new SMG has excellent recoil control regardless of how you fine-tune it. Even a build that focuses on mobility is still more accurate than most other submachine guns.

The Superi 46’s damage output is great too, with the SMG having a competitive TTK of 270 ms in its maximum damage range. With this particular loadout, that’s 19 meters, which is solid for an SMG.

It isn’t too surprising that the Superi 46 is so strong, as many new weapons introduced in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone tend to follow that trend. This is especially true for the Kar98k, which has been dominating the meta since it was added in Season 4.