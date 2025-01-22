Fan-favorite MW3 gun is dominating Warzone again with a big twist

One of Modern Warfare 3’s best guns is dominant again in Warzone, beating out several Black Ops 6 options with its rapid TTK.

When Black Ops 6’s integration with Warzone first launched, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for guns from the newer game. Despite having less visual clutter than their Modern Warfare 3 rivals, the BO6 weapons didn’t completely dominate the meta.

Now that there have been a few rounds of weapon changes, the newer guns have a better footing. The XM4 and Jackal PDW are by far and away the best weapons in the meta right now.

Yet, there are still options from MW3 that are dominant. Take the MCW with its JAK Raven Conversion Kit as the key example.

MW3’s MCW is still dominant in Warzone as an SMG

The MW3 gun was highlighted by WhosImmortal in his January 21 video, as the Warzone expert stated it’s the only MW3 gun worthy of being in the top 10 of the meta.

“This is predominantly meant for sniper support or as an SMG replacement because of the close-range TTK,” he said. “This thing absolutely rips. It’s one of the best TTKs in the entire game, in its first and second damage ranges. This is phenomenal for that style of play.”

Obviously, the JAK Raven Conversion Kit is the main element that makes the MCW so good, but it’s also helped by some classic MW3 attachments. That includes the ever-trusty VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and JAK Cutthroat stock.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Magazine: 40-round mag

Stock: JAK Cutthroat

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Raven Conversion Kit

Timestamp of 5:10

“The MCW Conversion Kit is still frying. It’s nice to see it follow up a year of dominance in MW3 Warzone by continuing it here in Black Ops 6,” he concluded.

As noted, WhosImmortal has it as the sixth-best gun in the meta right now, which almost mirrors its WZRanked standing. That has it as the eighth most-popular gun in the battle royale.

With Season 2 on the horizon, that could obviously change if the MCW gets hit with a nerf. The PPSh’s return will, undoubtedly, have a knock-on effect too.