Fan-favorite MW2 AR is competitive again in Warzone but it’s being slept-on

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular assault rifles is proving to be a top option in Warzone again, but plenty of players are still sleeping on it.

When the Modern Warfare 3 cycle for Warzone first got underway, players were concerned about how weapons from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2 – would cope. The Time to Kill and health changes in the battle royale didn’t favor the older guns whatsoever.

In the early days, those MW2 guns fell right off. They were totally ignored in favor of their fresher counterparts. However, that has changed over the last few seasons, with the devs showing a fair bit of love towards the older weapons and MW2 guns have crept back into the meta.

The Chimera regularly had a place as one of the go-to sniper support weapons, but was nerfed in the seasons of Warzone – leaving it pretty out of sight for many battle royale players.

Well, Warzone expert SallyIsADog has highlighted it as being a “competitive” option once again, especially if you like Rebirth Island games.

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Barrel: 10’ SA Phoenix

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Optic: Quarters Classic

Ammunition: Blackout High Grain

“There’s a couple of things that make this gun much better than people realize. It’s a very forgiving gun,” the YouTuber said in his July 29 video. “It doesn’t have an insane headshot multiplier. From headshot to lower torso, there is a very, very minimal damage drop-off.

“That means that, while you’re not going to get a couple of kills every once in a while where you rip headshots, you’re also not going to get into gunfights where you think ‘how did I not kill them?’ and on a game whose servers are in a constant state of dumpster fire, that can be a very important thing.”

As per WZRanked stats, the Modern Warfare 2 AR is completely off player’s radars. It sits as the 67th most popular gun right now, despite being viable.

Obviously, many players are averse to using MW2 guns because of their visual shake and clutter, but the Chimera is pretty interesting if you can look past that.