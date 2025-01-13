Fan-favorite Modern Warfare 3 SMG can still dominate Warzone meta

Looking for an off-meta SMG to spice things up with in Warzone and Black Ops 6? Well, there’s an old fan-favorite from Modern Warfare 3 that is being slept on despite being a dominant option.

Warzone has become a melting pot of different Call of Duty titles over the last few years as we’ve seen three games mixed into one at certain points.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, the battle royale only has the newest COD title and Modern Warfare 3 combined. For the most part, the meta is dominated by guns from the newer game. The XM4, C9, and AK-74 all run riot on Urzikstan.

However, there is a place for the older weapons. The likes of the Static-HV and Superi are solid SMG choices. Yet, there is another fan-favorite being slept-on that should be meta right now.

Best RAM-9 loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

The SMG in question? Well, that would be the RAM-9. It was highlighted by WhosImmortal in his “surprise meta” weapons video on January 12 as a more than capable option.

“As an aggressive SMG, just a nice switch-up from the standard meta options we’ve had so far,” he said. “The overall feel of it, I think, is really consistent. It is a straightforward SMG that is very low risk, high reward.”

The YouTuber noted that the RAM-9 is “easy to use” anyway but maximises its potential in the close-range with a focus on control-buffing attachments. That means you’ll be kitting it out with the likes of the HVS 3.4 Pad, Shadowstrike Suppressor, and Skeletal Vertical Grip.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Imperator Light Barrel

Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

Magazine: 50 round mag

Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

Timestamp of 7:25

As WhosImmortal notes, the SMG is being ‘slept-on’ right now because of the other options in the weapon category. According to WZRanked stats, it’s the 48th most popular gun in the game.

That, obviously, shouldn’t be the case and a revival is on the cards. So, give it a try.