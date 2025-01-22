Fan-favorite COD Zombies wonder weapon set to return in The Tomb map after 10 years

A fan-favorite Call of Duty Zombies wonder weapon is set to return when The Tomb map arrives, marking its first appearance in over a decade.

The special wonder weapons have been a hit with Zombies fans ever since the Ray Gun and Wunderwaffe DG-2 turned up in World at War. They are a way to really upgrade your fight against the Undead, providing some much-needed relief at times.

For the most part, getting your hands on a wonder weapon required you striking it lucky on the mystery box. However, there have been Easter Eggs to get them too. That’s been the case in Black Ops 6 with the swords in Citadelle des Morts and Jet Gun in Liberty Falls.

Like the Ray Gun, the Jet Gun is a returning wonder weapon from COD’s past, and there is another set to come in Season 2.

Ice Staff finally returning in COD Zombies

That’s right, the Ice Staff from Origins is set to return with The Tomb map in Season 2 after more than 10 years out of Zombies.

If you’re a longtime COD Zombies fan – and, well, who isn’t – you’ll have fond memories of the Elemental Staffs in Origins. It was one of the most challenging Easter Eggs in Zombies history, but also so worth it in the end.

These elemental staffs were a hit, but none more so than the Ice Staff. While not having the same ammo capacity as the other three, the Ice Staff had a bigger area of effect as it froze and took down the Undead.

Its return is something that fans have wanted for years, and something that the devs have poked fun at for a while.

Obviously, we’ll have to wait until The Tomb releases to see if it stacks up to the original Staff. Though, it is something every Zombies fan can get excited about.