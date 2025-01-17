Fan-favorite COD mode is finally back in Black Ops 6 but there’s another missing

One of Call of Duty’s most popular multiplayer modes has finally returned in Black Ops 6. However, fans are still desperate for the return of another one.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has focused on sprucing up the multiplayer side of things by rotating playlists and game modes. While this means that players have gotten plenty of Nuketown and Shipment 24/7 to help their grind at times, it also means some of the most popular modes have been cut.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, players have been mostly annoyed about Stakeout and Nuketown 24/7 being removed.

Though, they’ve also complained about Prop Hunt being “no longer fun” and wanting other party modes rotated in so they’ve got something else to play. On top of that, they’ve also called for the return of Gunfight. The 2v2 mode, which was added back in Modern Warfare (2019), proved to be popular with players.

COD fans “miss” Gun Game “so bad”

Well, after a long wait, the popular mode is back with Black Ops 6’s most recent playlist update. And while you’d think there’d be celebrations, players can’t help but have dreams about another game mode.

“Now all we need is gun game,” Redditor Attack-Of-The-Cat stated. “I haven’t played since black ops 2 and I miss gun game so bad” another said.

“Gun game and gunfight tournaments is all this game needs,” another suggested, while another chimed in: “Give me f**king gun game!!!!”

As noted, popular modes have been cut from COD at times over the last few years, leading to fans calling for their return and getting what they want.

Take Cyber Attack as an example, it proved to be a hit in Modern Warfare and MW2 but wasn’t immediately available in MW3. After a fan campaign, though, it made a return late in the game’s cycle.

So, who knows, Gun Game could be on the table for BO6.