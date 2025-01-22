Fan-favorite BO2 map returning in Black Ops 6 Season 2

One of the more popular DLC maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is returning in Season 2 of Black Ops 6, giving fans a lot of reason to get excited.

On Wednesday, January 22, Treyarch released the launch trailer for BO6 Season 2 ahead of it going live on January 28, showing off a flurry of new weapons, maps, and more.

This included the return of the Ice Staff in Zombies, which long-time players will be delighted to see, and a map on a boat that looks eerily similar to the ever-beloved Hijacked.

However, the one returning map we do know is coming is Grind, which was in Black Ops 2’s Revolution DLC back in 2013, set on a skate park in Southern California.

With CharlieIntel confirming that the map will come mid-season, this means we’re likely looking at a release in late February or early March.

A season typically lasts around eight weeks, so the mid-season Reloaded update will come at the halfway point, though we can not set a specific date to it yet.

Grind has been remastered before, getting a light facelift for 2018 release Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and is often regarded as one of the more underrated maps in the history of the franchise.

With Black Ops 2 also featuring maps such as Raid, Standoff, and Slums, it would always be hard for other maps to be so vividly remembered, though Grind definitely has its fair share of fans.

There are four other maps coming in Season 2, called Bounty, Dealership, Lifeline, and Bullet, the latter of which is also slated to launch mid-season.