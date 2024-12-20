Fan-favorite Black Ops 6 playlist is back now and players just want it to be permanent

The Archie’s Festival Frenzy event is underway in Black Ops 6, but players are also celebrating the return of a different limited-time mode in multiplayer: Stakeout, and it should really just be permanent at this point.

The latest Black Ops 6 and Warzone seasonal event began on December 19, and players can unlock the new AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle by completing it.

It’s the perfect time for old and new players to level up their accounts and unlock new weapons and attachments, and to help players out one of the most popular multiplayer playlists will be available during the Festival Frenzy.

Stakeout 24/7 lets players play in 6v6 matches on the Strike map Stakeout with a rotating set of match types including Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Team Deathmatch.

Stakeout 24/7 returns

Stakeout 24/7 turned out to be a very popular playlist for Black Ops 6 players. The non-stop action in a small apartment allows players to get a huge number of kills in one match and is a great way to quickly level up weapons.

The mode is also a great choice to include during the Festival Frenzy event, as players must collect enough Jolly Archies to open 12 presents. These Archies drop once you kill a player, so all of the close-quarters action in Stakeout will make it easy to grab an Archie after a kill.

The return of Stakeout 24/7 has been well-received on social media, with players saying Treyarch is “Finally doing something people want” and more asking to make the mode a permanent addition to the game’s playlists.

The reaction to Stakeout 24/7’s return has been very positive on Reddit too, with one player being grateful for the map returning so they can “finally circle back on dark matter camo for melee weapons”, and another saying “I love this map for the fast-paced action and the easy ability to grind camos quick.”

At this point, there isn’t much reason to not have Stakeout 24/7 just be permanent, except maybe the fact that it might drain players from other maps and modes.

Players want even more from Treyarch, asking for another double XP weekend to quickly unlock the AMR Mod 4’s best attachments, but that’s unlikely to happen in back-to-back weeks.