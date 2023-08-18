Fan-favorite AR is “broken” in Warzone 2 when weird setup is used

There’s a fan-favorite assault rifle in Warzone 2 that is viable and even “broken” despite it not being as widely used as it once was.

Given how popular Warzone and Warzone 2 have been over the last few years, everyone can look back and immediately pick out their favorite era of the battle royale. And, well, that typically includes Verdansk.

Many players yearn for the DMR to return, some want sniping to go back to the way it was when the Kar90 dominated, and others are still making use of the M4.

The assault rifle has been in every version of Warzone to date and has been one of the go-to choices. It has been slightly nerfed for Warzone 2 Season 5, but it looks to still be viable despite its pick rate being much lower than it once was.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

In fact, Warzone 2 guru TheKoreanSavage believes the M4 is one of the “broken” weapons that the battle royale currently has. However, that comes with a bit of a catch.

Upon highlighting the M4 in his August 14 video, the YouTuber noted that players should be running without an optic. That’s a departure from the current meta, where pretty much every gun uses a variation of the Cronen Mini Pro, Aim OP-V4, or Schlager 3.4x sights.

Instead, this loadout focuses on recoil control, opting for the FSS Ole-V Laser, XTEN Ported 290 muzzle, and Hightower 20’ Barrel.

Muzzle : XTEN Ported 290

: XTEN Ported 290 Barrel : Hightower 20’ Barrel

: Hightower 20’ Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser

: FSS Ole-V Laser Magazine: 60-round mag

Sadly, the loadout doesn’t do too much in the way of combating all the on-screen weapon smoke that comes from firing off a few rounds. You’ll still have to tend with a hefty amount of that.

Though, given that everyone knows the M4’s recoil pattern pretty much off by heart at this point, you might be able to just fight on through it.