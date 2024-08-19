Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reload introduces a new multiplayer map variant, two weapons, a full slate of new and returning game modes, and a Resurgence variant in Warzone.

Ahead of the upcoming update, the Warzone devs already shook up the meta by fixing a game-breaking glitch for the COR-45 and Renetti handguns. In addition, Activision laid out its plan to overhaul the CoD HQ UI, starting in Season 5 Reloaded.

So, before the mid-season update goes live, here is everything you need to know what’s coming in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3’s Season 5 Reloaded goes live on Aug. 21, 2024, at 9 AM PT| 12 PM ET. Players can expect some period of downtime before the new season goes live.

New Stash House map variant

Activision

The mid-season update adds a cell-shaded variant of Stash House with high contrast and sharp outlines on the main house and its surroundings. Based on previous map remakes, we expect a 24/7 playlist so players can experience the new environment.

New Fishfection, Paintball, and Defuse or Destroy modes

Season 5 Reloaded adds two new and one returning game modes to multiplayer. Fishfection challenges players to only use the compound bow and spear as their weapons. Like regular Infection, the goal of the game mode is to prevent getting taken out by fish operators or users already taken out.

Next, Paintball takes place in either capture-the-flag or kill-confirmed. Players have increased movement abilities, and bullets are replaced with paint splatters. All weapons are one-shot kill, but the objective is still the same for both modes.

Defuse and Destroy returns from previous CoD titles. Like Search and Destroy, teams take turns attacking and defending bomb sites, but this mode starts all rounds with the bomb already planted, making it a race to defuse or protect.

Supreme Resurgence returns

Activision

After appearing in the original Warzone, Supreme Resurgence is back and better than ever. In this game mode, Rebirth Island is full of powerful ground loot and meta-inspired weapon blueprints with a variety of camos.

To balance out the game mode, the price of loadouts is increased, and the Resurgence time takes longer to complete. Winning your first match of Supreme Resurgence earns the “Spilled Beans” weapon camo.

New contract and public event

Elite contracts make regular challenges harder by decreasing the time and adds more time to the Most Wanted Contract.

As a reward, Elite Contracts drop an Elite cache, providing Bonus XP, Cash, and one of the following: the Foresight Killstreak, a [Redacted] weapon, the Specialist Perk Package, or an Advanced UAV.

Meanwhile, the Recon Flyover public event deploys two waves of advanced UAVs, targeting the most populated areas of the map.

That’s the full rundown on MW3 Season 5 Reloaded as it stands, but we’ll update you right here with any further details as they emerge.