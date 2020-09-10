Every confirmed weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal gave us a good look at Treyarch’s action-packed title. Here are all the new and returning weapons we got to see.

The Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal gave FPS fans around the world a good look at the upcoming maps, modes, killstreaks, and perks that will be present when the game releases later this year. However, many players have been eager to see which classic Black Ops guns will be returning.

Advertisement

The multiplayer reveal showcased 17 weapons in total, giving players the chance to see how they perform in-game. This list only includes the guns and launchers officially shown in the current Alpha build of the game, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see your favorites.

Check out all the confirmed weapons below to find out which ones made the cut.

Advertisement

Note: We will be updating this list whenever Treyarch showcases a new weapon.

Assault Rifles

XM4

Previously known as the Commando in the original Black Ops, the XM4 is Cold War’s answer to the classic fully automatic assault rifle. It comes with a 30-round magazine and a decent rate of fire, allowing players to crush opponents during close to medium range engagements. There’s a reason why Woods himself favors this reliable rifle.

Advertisement

Krig 6

The Krig 6 not only sounds incredibly powerful, it’s also extremely effective at melting through your enemy’s health bar. In fact, the time to kill with this gun is blisteringly fast and it only takes a few rounds to kill an enemy. Landing those all-important head and bodyshots is also incredibly easy thanks to the Krig 6’s high accuracy.

AK-47

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be the same without this iconic gun. The AK-47 has been present in the majority of Call Duty games, so it really is no surprise that it has made its return. Boasting a methodical rate of fire and highly damaging rounds, the AK-47 will likely prove a popular pick.

SMGs

MP5

The MP5 continues to tear things up in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer and Warzone modes, but how will it fair in Cold War? Well, it looks like Treyarch have drastically increased its rate of fire and raised the number of bullets needed to secure a kill.

While you may be able to shred through opponents in close-quarters gunfights, you’ll need to control the recoil if you wish to land your shots at range.

Type 821

This pintsize SMG may look visually similar to the original Black Ops’ Uzi, but boy does it pack a fierce punch. Like the Uzi, the Type 821 has a more methodical rate of fire and deals good range damage.

Having an SMG that can quickly drop opponents in both close-quarter and medium-range firefights is huge, especially when you’re playing on the game’s more sizable maps.

AK-74u

Those of you who have been paying close attention to Call of Duty’s pro streams will know just how busted the AK-74u is. In fact, the majority of early access lobbies quickly defaulted to this gun. The AK4-74u boasts an impressive rate of fire, high damage output, incredible accuracy, and offers players huge amounts of versatility.

Whether this assault rifle will remain OP when Cold War officially releases remains to be seen. However, Treyarch did acknowledge the gun’s balance concerns in a recent Twitter post, where they stated players can expect the usual balance tweaks and tuning.

Tactical Rifles

M16

You can’t base a game around the Cold War era without featuring this iconic assault rifle. The M16 offers reliable damage and accuracy across all engagement ranges, making it extremely versatile. Many players were wondering if Black Ops Cold War would include the series’ first fully-auto M16, but the multiplayer-only featured the traditional three-round burst mode.

As a result, you’ll want to use the M16s highly accurate firing pattern to secure those all-important headshots. While it can perform admirably in close-quarters fights, it’s almost always better to seek out medium to long-range fights where the rifle truly excels.

Type 63

The Type 63 is a semi-automatic rifle that performs similar to that of Modern Warfare’s FAL. In fact, those with a quick trigger finger can absolutely melt targets across multiple engagement ranges. Currently, this rifle can kill a full health enemy with just three bullets to the chest, making its time to kill one of the fastest in the game.

Light Machine Guns

RPD

This LMG will be familiar to those of you that have played the original Modern Warfare and Black Ops games. The RPD has always been favorite amongst players wishing to pepper their enemies with high-caliber rounds.

Boasting a steady rate of fire and decent accuracy, the RPD certainly gets the job done. It may not be as strong as the other guns on this list, but this could change upon release.

Stoner 63

Unlike the RPD, this LMG offers a much higher rate of fire and increased accuracy. The Stoner 63 dominated opponents back in the original Black Ops, so it’s good to see this speedy LMG return to the battlefield.

Sniper Rifles

LW3-Tundra

Sniper rifles have always been the go-to for those looking to crack some craniums and secure those montage-worthy headshots. As of writing, Black Ops Cold War has two very powerful sniper rifles to choose from.

Read more: Call of Duty leaker reveals more Black Ops Cold War Zombies details

The LW3-Tundra is the first on the list and is your typical bolt-action sniper rifle. While it may be incredibly strong, you’ll need a decent aim if you wish to avoid any counterattacks during the reload animation. However, being able to instantly kill an opponent with a single shot to the head or chest is well worth the risk.

Pelington 703

The final sniper rifle on this list is none over than the Pelington 703. This bolt-action rifle may perform incredibly similar to the LW3-Tundra, but its superior handling speed and fast rechambering give it the edge. If you want a sniper that makes snapping and flicking to targets a breeze, then the Pelington 703 will do just that.

Pistols

1911

This American semi-automatic pistol has been present in almost every Call of Duty title, so it makes sense that Black Ops Cold War would feature the 1911. Call of Duty’s love for this prominent pistol is clear and while it may not look that imposing, this well-rounded handgun can get you out of many a tricky situation.

Diamatti

The Diamatti is Cold War’s answer to the burst-fire machine pistol. In fact, this gun was previously known as the Beretta M93 Raffica and appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you’ve used any burst-fire pistol before, then chances are you’ll know what to expect when using the Diamatti.

Read more: How to access Black Ops Cold War beta

After all, having a secondary that you can rely on is huge, particularly when you need to reload or find yourself low on ammo. The Diamatti can quickly shred through your enemy’s health in a single burst, but don’t expect much outside of close-quarter firefights.

Shotguns

Hauer 77

Shotguns have long been a point of contention among the CoD community, so Treyarch will likely be paying special attention to these lethal secondaries. The first shotgun on the list is that of the Hauer 77. Unlike the Gallo SA12, the Hauer 77 is a traditional pump-action shotgun.

Currently, the majority of players seem to get more hitmarkers than they do kills. It’s because of these frustrations that we don’t expect to see the Hauer 77 outside of a few select scenarios. It’s certainly no Origin or 725.

Gallo SA12

The Gallo SA12 is Black Ops Cold War’s answer to the SPAS-12. Kitted out with a 7-round magazine and highly effective hipfire, this shotgun can make short work of most enemies in close-quarter skirmishes. Even if you fail to kill an opponent in one shot, the Gallo’s fast fire rate keeps your shots flying.

Launchers

Cigma 2

The Cigma 2 can effortlessly destroy vehicles via its lock-on system and can even be fired at players. Blacks Op Cold War is home to all kinds of deadly aerial killstreaks, snowmobiles, buggies, boats, and even tanks.

As a result, you’ll want to equip something that can take these vehicles down before they begin to wreak havoc. Fortunately, this auto-locking launcher will do just that, making it the perfect counter to any vehicular play.

If you're looking for more Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War news and updates, head over to @DexertoIntel for all the latest info.